Tricentis : Named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation for Fifth Year in a Row

Tricentis is positioned furthest to the right on the completeness of vision axis

Tricentis, leader in Continuous Testing and software test automation, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation* research report for the fifth consecutive year. Tricentis is the only company that has been recognized as a Leader in each of the last five years. Tricentis was positioned furthest to the right on the completeness of vision axis for the third consecutive year.

Complimentary report access: Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation.

Digital Transformation Requires a Deep-Seated Transformation—Beyond Tools

According to Gartner, “Application leaders driving DevOps initiatives require effective test automation to succeed.”*

“Achieving optimized Continuous Testing isn’t as simple as selecting the ‘best’ test automation tool; it’s a journey that requires commitment to change,” explained Tricentis Founder and Chief Product Officer Wolfgang Platz. “At Tricentis, we’ve had the pleasure of guiding hundreds of top enterprises along this journey—in collaboration with many exceptional quality leaders. In our opinion, being recognized as a Leader in software testing is shared equally with our customers and partners. We feel that we would not have been recognized without their continued support and collaboration.”

Additional Recognitions for Tricentis

Tricentis was also was recognized as a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Software Test Automation and scored the highest in the 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities report for Software Test Automation for the Enterprise End-to-End Testing (3.84/5) and Progressive Web Apps/Responsive Web/Native App (3.83/5) Use Cases.

“Over 1600 global organizations have adopted the Tricentis Continuous Testing Platform to accelerate Digital Transformation,” stated Tricentis CEO Sandeep Johri. “In a market that’s dominated by testing tools, our approach to customer success is focused on testing transformation. The reason for Tricentis’ strong growth is that we partner with our customers to transform their testing process—versus just selling them point tools. These leading enterprises are now consistently delivering differentiating customer/user experiences through software while their less advanced competitors are living on borrowed time.”

*Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation,” Thomas E. Murphy, Joachim Herschmann, Jim Scheibmeir, November 25, 2019

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Tricentis

With the industry's #1 Continuous Testing platform, Tricentis is recognized for reinventing software testing for DevOps. Through agile test management and advanced test automation optimized to support over 150+ technologies, we provide automated insight into the business risks of your software releases--transforming testing from a roadblock to a catalyst for innovation. The result is accelerated software delivery speed, improved cost efficiency, and reduced business risk.

Tricentis is the only vendor to achieve "Leader" status in all three top analyst reports (i.e., the "Triple Crown"). This honor is based on our technical leadership, innovation, and a Global 2000 customer base of 1600+ companies, including global enterprises such as Allianz, ANZ Bank, Cisco, Dolby, Experian, First Data, HSBC, Merck, Office Depot, Samsung, Swiss Re, Starbucks, Telstra, UBS, Vodafone, Whole Foods, and WorldPay. Customers rely on Tricentis to achieve and sustain test automation rates of over 90 percent--increasing risk coverage while accelerating testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps.

Tricentis has a global presence in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Poland, United States and the UK. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005826/en/