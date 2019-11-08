Tricentis : Ranked Among the Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Attributes explosive growth — 265% in the past 3 years — to rising demand for Continuous Testing, AI-driven enterprise automation and RPA solutions that accelerate digital transformation

Tricentis, provider of the No. 1 Continuous Testing platform, announced it ranked No. 361 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Tricentis nearly tripled revenue growth over the last three years and grew its Global 2000 customer base to 1,600+.

Tricentis’ chief executive officer Sandeep Johri credits this significant growth to Tricentis’ proven track record helping Global 2000 enterprises break through DevOps and digital transformation barriers.

“More and more Global 2000 organizations are recognizing that they must start transforming testing now in order to achieve their digital transformation objectives,” said Tricentis CEO Sandeep Johri. “We’re proud to have helped leading enterprises reinvent testing — enabling them to accelerate innovation while reducing business risk and lowering costs — with our growing portfolio of testing solutions. Now, these enterprises are also applying our industry-leading automation to many other critical business processes in the production environment.”

Tricentis previously ranked No. 402 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2018 with 194% revenue growth.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

