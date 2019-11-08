Log in
Tricentis : Ranked Among the Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

11/08/2019 | 12:23pm EST

Attributes explosive growth — 265% in the past 3 years — to rising demand for Continuous Testing, AI-driven enterprise automation and RPA solutions that accelerate digital transformation

Tricentis, provider of the No. 1 Continuous Testing platform, announced it ranked No. 361 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Tricentis nearly tripled revenue growth over the last three years and grew its Global 2000 customer base to 1,600+.

Tricentis’ chief executive officer Sandeep Johri credits this significant growth to Tricentis’ proven track record helping Global 2000 enterprises break through DevOps and digital transformation barriers.

“More and more Global 2000 organizations are recognizing that they must start transforming testing now in order to achieve their digital transformation objectives,” said Tricentis CEO Sandeep Johri. “We’re proud to have helped leading enterprises reinvent testing — enabling them to accelerate innovation while reducing business risk and lowering costs — with our growing portfolio of testing solutions. Now, these enterprises are also applying our industry-leading automation to many other critical business processes in the production environment.”

Tricentis previously ranked No. 402 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2018 with 194% revenue growth.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Tricentis

With the industry’s #1 Continuous Testing platform, Tricentis is recognized for reinventing software testing for DevOps. Through agile test management and advanced test automation optimized to support 150+ technologies, we provide automated insight into the business risks of your software releases—transforming testing from a roadblock to a catalyst for innovation. The result is accelerated software delivery speed, improved cost efficiency, and reduced business risk.

Tricentis is the only vendor to achieve “leader” status in all three top analyst reports (i.e., the “Triple Crown.”) This honor is based on our technical leadership, innovation, and a Global 2000 customer base of 1600+ companies, including global enterprises such as Allianz, ANZ Bank, Cisco, Dolby, Experian, First Data, HSBC, Merck, Office Depot, Samsung, Swiss Re, Starbucks, Telstra, UBS, Vodafone, Whole Foods, and WorldPay. Customers rely on Tricentis to achieve and sustain test automation rates of over 90 percent—increasing risk coverage while accelerating testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps.

Tricentis has a global presence in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Poland, United States and the UK. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.


© Business Wire 2019
