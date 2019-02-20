Tricia Brentjens, M.D. Joins New Jersey SEEDS' Board of Trustees

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey SEEDS, a nonprofit providing educational access to motivated, high-achieving students from low-income families, announced today that Tricia Brentjens, M.D., has joined its Board of Trustees.

Dr. Brentjens is an Associate Professor of Anesthesiology at Columbia University Medical Center. She received her degree in Biomedical Engineering from Duke University and her medical degree from the SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine. Dr. Brentjens completed her residency in Anesthesiology at Mount Sinai Medical Center. Her fellowship in Critical Care Medicine was completed at Yale University.

"I'm so pleased to welcome Tricia to the SEEDS Board of Trustees," says Executive Director John F. Castano. "Tricia has been an active member of the SEEDS family for the last several years, participating in our major fundraising events and supporting our students and families through various volunteer activities. I look forward to Tricia becoming an integral part of our community, helping to guide our programs for years to come."

For more than 25 years, New Jersey SEEDS has provided educational access for highly motivated, low-income students and created a viable path for them to achieve their full potential. SEEDS strives for a world in which young people's initiative, creativity and intellect can flourish without regard to socioeconomic status. Since SEEDS' founding in 1992, more than 2,600 scholars have graduated from its programs. For more information, visit www.njseeds.org.

