Tricon Capital : July 8, 2019 – Tricon Announces Date for Q2 2019 Results Conference Call

07/08/2019 | 10:33am EDT

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire services or for distribution in the United States.

Tricon Announces Date for Q2 2019

Results Conference Call

Toronto, Ontario - July 8, 2019 - Tricon Capital Group Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company") (TSX:TCN), a residential real estate company primarily focused on rental housing in North America , invites you to participate in its live conference call with senior management in which we will discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2019. The call will take place on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. ET.

Tricon's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the second quarter of 2019 will be released prior to the call, and will be made available on the Company's website and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

To access the call, please dial (647) 427-2311 or (866) 521-4909 (Conference ID # 5385735). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at www.triconcapital.com. A replay of the call will be available from 1pm ET on August 8, 2019, until midnight ET, on September 8, 2019. To access the replay, call (800) 585- 8367 or (416) 621-4642, followed by passcode 5385735.

About Tricon Capital Group Inc.

Tricon is a residential real estate company primarily focused on rental housing in North America with approximately $7.2 billion (C$9.7 billion) of assets under management. Tricon invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments. Since its inception in 1988, Tricon has invested in real estate and development projects valued at approximately $21 billion. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconcapital.com.

For further information, please contact:

Wissam Francis

Wojtek Nowak

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Managing Director, Capital Markets

Tel: 416-323-2484

Tel: 416-925-2409

Email: wfrancis@triconcapital.com

Email: wnowak@triconcapital.com

Disclaimer

Tricon Capital Group Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 14:32:08 UTC
