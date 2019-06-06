Tricon Capital : June 6, 2019 – Tricon Capital Group and Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No.5) Core Fund Receive Shareholder and Unitholder Approval of Proposed Transaction

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire services or for distribution in the United States.

Tricon Capital Group and Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No.5) Core Fund Receive Shareholder and Unitholder Approval of Proposed Transaction

Toronto, Ontario - June 6, 2019 - Tricon Capital Group Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company", TSX: TCN) and Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 5) Core Fund (the "Fund", TSXV: STUS.A, STUS.U) are pleased to announce the voting results from the special meeting of Fund unitholders (the "Fund Meeting") and the special meeting of Tricon shareholders (the "Tricon Meeting"), each held on June 6, 2019.

At the Fund Meeting, Fund unitholders voted in favour of a resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving Tricon's acquisition of, among other things, all of the issued and outstanding units of the Fund by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Transaction"). The Arrangement Resolution required approval by at least two- thirds of the votes cast by Fund unitholders as well as a simple majority of the votes cast by disinterested Fund unitholders, in each case, voting as a single class.

The Arrangement Resolution was approved by the affirmative vote of approximately 99% of all votes represented at the Fund Meeting, and by approximately 98.3% of the votes cast by disinterested Fund unitholders represented at the Fund Meeting.

At the Tricon Meeting, Tricon shareholders voted in favour of a resolution approving the issuance of Tricon common shares as contemplated by the Transaction. This resolution was approved by the affirmative vote of approximately 99.6% of the votes represented at the Tricon Meeting.

Completion of the Transaction remains conditional on approval by the Court of Queen's Bench (Alberta) (the "Court") and certain other customary closing conditions. The application for the final order from the Court is scheduled to be heard on June 7, 2019. Assuming that these conditions to closing are satisfied or waived, the Transaction is expected to be completed on or around June 11, 2019.

In order to facilitate completion of the Transaction, inter-class conversions by Fund unitholders will not be permitted after June 7, 2019.

About Tricon Capital Group Inc.

Tricon is a residential real estate company primarily focused on rental housing in North America, with approximately $5.9 billion (C$7.9 billion) of assets under management. Tricon invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments. Since its inception in 1988, Tricon has invested in real estate and development projects valued at approximately $20 billion. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconcapital.com.