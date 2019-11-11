Log in
Tricor Group : Appoints Agnes Lui as Group Director of Business Development - Financial Services & Adjacency Services

11/11/2019 | 07:01pm EST

Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia’s leading business expansion specialist and provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Agnes Lui as Group Director of Business Development - Financial Services & Adjacency Services.

Reporting to Tricor’s Group Chief Commercial Officer, Agnes will be responsible for scaling business services solutions for clients across the Group’s 20 markets globally. Agnes will focus on driving new business opportunities for key focused accounts across Asia Pacific.

Prior to joining Tricor, Agnes served as Associate Director of Markets & Pursuits at Ernst & Young, where she led the deployment of business development, large pursuits and account management for clients throughout Asia Pacific. She worked closely with business lines to formulate innovative strategies to identify business opportunities and build long-term client relationships, with an emphasis on large accounts. Her team was successful in winning clients in assurance and advisory services.

Lennard Yong, Tricor Group CEO, said: “Agnes has vast experience leading high performing accounts in a highly competitive environment. Her stellar track record in winning new business opportunities will be valuable to Tricor as we continue to expand our portfolio of business services and solutions to clients across Asia Pacific. I am pleased to welcome Agnes as a member of the business development team.”

With over 15 years of experience in client services, Agnes holds a Master of International and Public Affairs from the University of Hong Kong, a Master of Commerce in Information Systems Management from the University of New South Wales and Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Econometrics from the University of Sydney. She speaks English, Cantonese and Mandarin.

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) is the leading business expansion specialist in Asia, with global knowledge and local expertise in business, corporate, investor, human resources & payroll, and corporate trust & debt services. Tricor provides the building blocks for, and catalyzes every stage of clients’ business growth, from incorporation to IPO. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 50,000 clients globally, a staff strength of over 2,600 and a network of offices in 47 cities across 21 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 1,500 companies listed in Hong Kong and China, ~500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management.

Visit: www.tricorglobal.com


