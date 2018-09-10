Tricor Group : Appoints Chloe Chan as Group M&A Director

Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia’s leading provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services, today announced the appointment of Chloe Chan as Group M&A Director. Chan is responsible for leading Tricor’s global M&A strategy which is an essential component of the long-term strategy to be the leading provider of business, corporate and financial solutions in Asia.

Chan will be based in Hong Kong and reports to Tricor Group CEO, Lennard Yong. Central to this role is overseeing the execution of new acquisitions, from pre-deal negotiations to completion, and maintaining a robust deal pipeline, all while adhering to a rigorous One Tricor approach that emphasizes a commitment to due diligence and customer excellence.

Chan joins Tricor from Deloitte where she was a Partner in the M&A practice providing advice to high-profile deals across Asia. She has worked in the consulting and investment banking industries for over a decade and has worked on over 120 deals worth US$50 million to US$2 billion for various public and private companies.

Lennard Yong, Tricor Group CEO, said: “I’m confident that Chloe will be an asset for realizing our long-term growth plans. Acquisitions are a crucial part of our business strategy, and we actively seek them out to develop our presence in both new and established markets. That’s why it’s a pleasure to have such a talent in Chloe joining us as we continue to find new partners to accelerate our growth globally. With Chloe as Group M&A Director, I look forward to building on our already successful M&A track record and bringing Tricor’s offering and capabilities to even greater heights.”

Chan holds a CFA designation and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) has a growing global presence and is Asia’s leading provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 30,000 clients globally, a staff strength of over 2,000 and a network of offices in 39 cities across 20 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 1,200 companies listed in Hong Kong, over 500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management. See: www.tricorglobal.com.

