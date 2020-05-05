Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tricor Group : Appoints Dr. Veerinderjeet Singh as Non-Executive Chairman of Tricor Malaysia and Mr. Ranjit Singh as Regional Managing Director of Tricor Axcelasia Following Its Recent Acquisition of SGX-listed Axcelasia's Malaysian Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia's leading business expansion specialist and leading provider of professional services, announced today that Dr. Veerinderjeet Singh has joined the Group’s subsidiary in Malaysia, Tricor Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, as a Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, and Mr. Ranjit Singh has been appointed as Regional Managing Director of Tricor Axcelasia, the new Strategic Business Advisory entity in Tricor.

Dr. Veerinderjeet Singh’s tenure at Tricor Malaysia follows Tricor Group’s recent acquisition of the Malaysian operations of Axcelasia Inc. (the "Transaction"), a SGX-listed company, and an integrated professional services firm delivering Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) solutions, corporate, business and tax services.

In his role, Dr. Veerinderjeet Singh will act as an advisor in areas of complex tax advisory, support business development, mentor executives and serve as an ambassador for the Tricor name and brand. A noted authority on Malaysian taxation, he is a frequent speaker on the subject and has authored numerous books and articles in local and international tax law and accounting journals and is quoted prominently by the local business media.

For Tricor, this Transaction represents the launch of a new regional GRC business focused on helping clients manage their increasingly complex regulatory and compliance responsibilities while operating in the emerging and maturing economies of the Asia Pacific region. This investment by Tricor is the first step towards building an integrated suite of GRC solutions that deliver enhanced value by providing deep advisory expertise with client-centric technology. Axcelasia’s tax advisory services and its continuing membership of Taxand Global, a network of tax advisory firms in 50 countries, will enhance Tricor’s existing tax compliance services. In addition, Axcelasia's corporate services and business support services has merged into Tricor Malaysia & Labuan. The Transaction expands Tricor’s suite of services and solidifies Tricor’s dominant market position in Malaysia as one of the largest providers of corporate services to international and Malaysian corporations.

Mr. Ranjit Singh, Regional Managing Director, Tricor Axcelasia, said: “As a major provider of GRC, internal audit and related consulting services, the Axcelasia leadership team is excited to join Tricor. Drawing from Tricor’s broader base of service offerings, we look forward to supporting businesses throughout the region as they navigate the supply and demand shockwaves caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Veerinderjeet Singh, Non-Executive Chairman of Tricor Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, said: “Now more than ever, businesses are demanding integrated services of the highest standard to improve business resiliency and thrive against the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic. I am excited to team up with Tricor because this partnership allows us to bring our services – especially our signature GRC solutions – to a wider client base and also offers our clients in Malaysia and ASEAN access to Tricor’s vast suite of services. The natural synergies of our services and staff will help make this evolution seamless – and together our teams will help more companies steer their business expansion ventures in Asia Pacific and beyond.”

Mr. Yeap Kok Leong, CEO & Managing Director of Tricor Malaysia & Labuan, said: “Under Dr. Veerinderjeet Singh’s guidance, we look forward to strengthening government relations, developing new business, enhancing our Taxation services and elevating the Tricor brand across our global footprint. During this critical moment, as companies face unprecedented business and economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Axcelasia’s premier services in enterprise risk management are even more critical to our clients. Under Mr. Ranjit Singh’s leadership of Tricor Axcelasia, the synergies generated by the addition of Axcelasia’s expertise to Tricor’s business in Malaysia will empower us to deliver robust integrated corporate solutions for our clients across Consulting and Governance.”

– End –

About Tricor Malaysia

Tricor Malaysia was established in 2006 through the acquisition of the client accounting, payroll outsourcing, company secretarial and share registration businesses of Total Corporate Compliance Sdn. Bhd. (TCC Group) and Tenaga Koperat Sdn. Bhd. (TK). It expanded in 2007 through the acquisition of the PFA Group, formerly a service arm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in Malaysia. In 2014, Tricor Malaysia acquired an issuing house business from Equniti Services Sdn Bhd (now known as Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn Bhd). Its predecessor companies had been operating for over 30 years in Malaysia. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Tricor Malaysia currently has branch offices in Ipoh, Johor Bahru, Labuan, Melaka, Penang and Seremban. It also has two representative offices in Kota Kinabalu and Kuching.

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) is the leading business expansion specialist in Asia, with global knowledge and local expertise in business, corporate, investor, human resources & payroll, and corporate trust & debt services. Tricor provides the building blocks for, and catalyzes every stage of clients’ business growth, from incorporation to IPO. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 50,000 clients globally (including 20,000 clients in Mainland China), a staff strength of over 2,600 and a network of offices in 47 cities across 21 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 1,500 companies listed in Hong Kong SAR and Mainland China, ~500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management.

Visit: www.tricorglobal.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:10pTorian Resources Limited Mt Monger Gold Exploration Strategy
AW
09:08pGAIN CORPORATION ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of GCAP and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm
GL
09:06pFORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL : Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical gas stations hit by malware attack
AQ
09:04pSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY : Reports Director Election Voting Results
BU
09:01pTONIK Chooses V-Key as the Mobile Security Partner for its Digital Bank in the Philippines
BU
09:01pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Aviation Fuel Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Number of Aircrafts to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:57pCLEAN SEED CAPITAL : Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
AQ
08:55pSURGE ENERGY INC. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
08:53pGEORGE WESTON LIMITED : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
08:52pSPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : Updates Prior Public Disclosure and Announces Approval of Settlement Agreement with the BCSC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines burn through $10 billion a month as traffic plummets
2SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : reports first quarter 2020 results
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat takes to grocery stores as lockdowns hit sales at restaurants
4HASBRO, INC. : HASBRO : Mattel looks to Christmas for recovery as sales warning hits shares
5BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS : Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-1..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group