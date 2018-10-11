Tricor Group : Appoints Hailiang Zhang as Deputy CEO of Mainland China

Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia’s leading provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services, today announced the appointment of Hailiang Zhang as Deputy CEO of Mainland China. Hailiang will report to Natalia Seng, the Chief Executive Officer of Tricor China and Hong Kong.

Hailiang will oversee and lead Tricor’s business in Mainland China, with a focus on driving profitable and sustainable growth in this key market. He will be the local Tricor lead for commercial development and operations of the company’s corporate and business service functions.

Hailiang brings 15 years of experience in business process management in finance and accounting. He joins from Genpact China, where he led client relations and business development of the firm’s retail and life sciences divisions. With expertise in managing client relationships, business transformation, project management and service delivery, Hailiang has consistently overachieved his top-line targets and been recognized by clients for his outstanding service.

Lennard Yong, Tricor Group CEO, said: “Tricor Group is Asia’s leading provider of business solutions to high net worth, private and listed companies. We have operated in Mainland China since 2001 and now operate in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. With the joining of Hailiang, we aim to expand our business to continue to not only support global multinationals and companies seeking entry into Mainland China, but also support expanding Mainland companies seeking to grow internationally across Asia and beyond. As of September 2018, Tricor has supported over 90 companies to list in the HK stock exchange and historically over 1,200 companies in the HK exchange with their share registrar requirements, in addition to providing Share Registrar and outsourced Company Secretary services to listed issuers on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Natalia Seng added: “Hailiang's hiring reflects our ongoing pledge to providing the highest quality of service to our clients, and I look forward to working together as we continue to expand our offering in Mainland China. I'm confident that his contributions to growing our business and team will enhance our position as Asia's preferred provider of business solutions."

Hailiang received a Master of Business Administration from Dong Bei University of Finance and Economics. He is also Lean Six Sigma certified, a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Project Management Professional.

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) has a growing global presence and is Asia’s leading provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 30,000 clients globally, a staff strength of over 2,000 and a network of offices in 39 cities across 20 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 1,200 companies listed in Hong Kong, over 500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management. See: www.tricorglobal.com.

