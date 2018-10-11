Tricor Group : Appoints Hailiang Zhang as Deputy CEO of Mainland China

Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia’s leading provider of integrated
business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate
trust and debt services, today announced the appointment of Hailiang
Zhang as Deputy CEO of Mainland China. Hailiang will report to Natalia
Seng, the Chief Executive Officer of Tricor China and Hong Kong.
Hailiang will oversee and lead Tricor’s business in Mainland China, with
a focus on driving profitable and sustainable growth in this key market.
He will be the local Tricor lead for commercial development and
operations of the company’s corporate and business service functions.
Hailiang brings 15 years of experience in business process management in
finance and accounting. He joins from Genpact China, where he led client
relations and business development of the firm’s retail and life
sciences divisions. With expertise in managing client relationships,
business transformation, project management and service delivery,
Hailiang has consistently overachieved his top-line targets and been
recognized by clients for his outstanding service.
Lennard Yong, Tricor Group CEO, said: “Tricor Group is Asia’s leading
provider of business solutions to high net worth, private and listed
companies. We have operated in Mainland China since 2001 and now operate
in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. With the joining
of Hailiang, we aim to expand our business to continue to not only
support global multinationals and companies seeking entry into Mainland
China, but also support expanding Mainland companies seeking to grow
internationally across Asia and beyond. As of September 2018, Tricor has
supported over 90 companies to list in the HK stock exchange and
historically over 1,200 companies in the HK exchange with their share
registrar requirements, in addition to providing Share Registrar and
outsourced Company Secretary services to listed issuers on the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange.
Natalia Seng added: “Hailiang's hiring reflects our ongoing pledge to
providing the highest quality of service to our clients, and I look
forward to working together as we continue to expand our offering in
Mainland China. I'm confident that his contributions to growing our
business and team will enhance our position as Asia's preferred provider
of business solutions."
Hailiang received a Master of Business Administration from Dong Bei
University of Finance and Economics. He is also Lean Six Sigma
certified, a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Project
Management Professional.
About Tricor Group
Tricor Group (Tricor) has a growing global presence and is Asia’s
leading provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human
resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services. Tricor has had
a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as
partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 30,000
clients globally, a staff strength of over 2,000 and a network of
offices in 39 cities across 20 countries / territories. Our client
portfolio includes over 1,200 companies listed in Hong Kong, over 500
companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the
Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of
multinationals and private enterprises operating across international
markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling
shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management. See: www.tricorglobal.com.
