Tricor Group : Appoints Joe Wan as CEO of Tricor in Hong Kong

Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia’s leading provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services, today announced the promotion of Joe Wan as CEO of Tricor in Hong Kong, reporting to Lennard Yong, Group CEO of Tricor. Joe will be responsible for spearheading the commercial development and operations of the Hong Kong business with a key focus on the corporate, business, and investor services functions.

Joe joined Tricor last year from Everbright Sun Hung Kai Limited, a full-securities-licensed integrated financial service provider, where he served as the Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer. A Certified Public Accountant (HK), Joe brings financial leadership and business development experience to the Tricor team. He has held senior leadership roles at MetLife Limited and PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he led the financial controller function as well as represented corporate clients in making acquisitions and private clients in fund-raising, private equity, and identifying acquisition opportunities.

Lennard Yong, Group CEO of Tricor, said: “I am pleased to announce Joe Wan’s promotion as CEO, Tricor Hong Kong, with full responsibility for corporate services, business services, and investor services and support functions. Since joining last July, Joe has demonstrated his leadership in driving new businesses, improving operational efficiency, and achieving ambitious growth targets for the Hong Kong operations. I am confident he will continue to play a vital role in enhancing our offering to clients and supporting their business growth aspirations in Asia and beyond.”

Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as mergers and acquisitions, today with 30,000 clients globally, staff strength of over 2,000 and a network of offices in 40 cities across 21 countries / territories. Its Hong Kong operations is the flagship business with over 10,000 clients including over 1,200 listed on the HK stock exchange with over 700 professionals.

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) has a growing global presence and is Asia’s leading provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 30,000 clients globally, a staff strength of over 2,000 and a network of offices in 40 cities across 21 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 1,200 companies listed in Hong Kong, over 500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management. See: www.tricorglobal.com.

