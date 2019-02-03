Tricor Group : Appoints Joe Wan as CEO of Tricor in Hong Kong

Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia’s leading provider of integrated
business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate
trust and debt services, today announced the promotion of Joe Wan as CEO
of Tricor in Hong Kong, reporting to Lennard Yong, Group CEO of Tricor.
Joe will be responsible for spearheading the commercial development and
operations of the Hong Kong business with a key focus on the corporate,
business, and investor services functions.
Joe joined Tricor last year from Everbright Sun Hung Kai Limited, a
full-securities-licensed integrated financial service provider, where he
served as the Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk
Officer. A Certified Public Accountant (HK), Joe brings financial
leadership and business development experience to the Tricor team. He
has held senior leadership roles at MetLife Limited and
PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he led the financial controller function
as well as represented corporate clients in making acquisitions and
private clients in fund-raising, private equity, and identifying
acquisition opportunities.
Lennard Yong, Group CEO of Tricor, said: “I am pleased to announce Joe
Wan’s promotion as CEO, Tricor Hong Kong, with full responsibility for
corporate services, business services, and investor services and support
functions. Since joining last July, Joe has demonstrated his leadership
in driving new businesses, improving operational efficiency, and
achieving ambitious growth targets for the Hong Kong operations. I am
confident he will continue to play a vital role in enhancing our
offering to clients and supporting their business growth aspirations in
Asia and beyond.”
Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development
as well as mergers and acquisitions, today with 30,000 clients globally,
staff strength of over 2,000 and a network of offices in 40 cities
across 21 countries / territories. Its Hong Kong operations is the
flagship business with over 10,000 clients including over 1,200 listed
on the HK stock exchange with over 700 professionals.
About Tricor Group
Tricor Group (Tricor) has a growing global presence and is Asia’s
leading provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human
resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services. Tricor has had
a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as
partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 30,000
clients globally, a staff strength of over 2,000 and a network of
offices in 40 cities across 21 countries / territories. Our client
portfolio includes over 1,200 companies listed in Hong Kong, over 500
companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the
Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of
multinationals and private enterprises operating across international
markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling
shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management. See: www.tricorglobal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190203005001/en/