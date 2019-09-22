Tricor Group : Appoints Karen Cheung as Group Director of Business Development for Trust & Corporate Services

Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia’s leading business expansion specialist and provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Cheung as Group Director of Business Development for Trust & Corporate Services based in Hong Kong.

Reporting to Tricor’s Group Chief Commercial Officer, Karen will be responsible for driving the development, promotion and sales for Tricor’s comprehensive range of corporate and private client solutions. Tricor’s Corporate and Trust Services group provides organisations and high net worth individuals (HNWIs) with practical solutions in corporate structuring, management as well as asset protection and succession planning.

Prior to joining Tricor, Karen served as Head of Business Development at Vistra Hong Kong where she advised Chinese companies and HNWIs on their offshore structure needs. She has over 12 years of experience in working with clients from incorporation all the way to IPO, and her priority is to work closely with clients, intermediaries and delivery teams to ensure the design and implementation of seamless solutions and most importantly, client satisfaction. Karen is an avid promoter of individual family and employee benefit trusts to Chinese clients and is especially passionate about Pre IPO bundled corporate and trust services solutions. Karen has closed and executed more than 50 trusts from scratch in the past couple of years alone.

Lennard Yong, Tricor Group CEO, said: “We are pleased to welcome Karen Cheung to our team. Karen brings extensive experience in servicing corporate and HNWI clients with asset protection and wealth management solutions. We believe her addition will advance Tricor’s standing as a leader in trust and corporate services, instilling confidence and building long-lasting partnerships with clients as they navigate offshore structuring needs and conduct complex transactions.”

Karen holds a L.L.M Master of Laws in Chinese Law from The University of Hong Kong, a Bachelor of Arts in Globalization Studies from the University of California at Santa Barbara and a Diploma in Tax Advisory in International Taxation from the City University of Hong Kong. She is also a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Planning (TEP) and Taxation Institute of Hong Kong (TIHK). She speaks fluent Cantonese, English and Mandarin.

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) is the leading business expansion specialist in Asia, with global knowledge and local expertise in business, corporate, investor, human resources & payroll, and corporate trust & debt services. Tricor provides the building blocks for, and catalyzes every stage of clients’ business growth, from incorporation to IPO. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 50,000 clients globally, a staff strength of over 2,600 and a network of offices in 47 cities across 21 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 1,500 companies listed in Hong Kong and China, ~500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management.

Visit: www.tricorglobal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190922005007/en/