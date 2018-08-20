Tricor Group : Appoints Scott Sato as CEO of Japan

Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia’s leading provider of integrated
business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate
trust and debt services, today announced the appointment of Scott Sato
as CEO of Tricor Japan amid the group’s overall growth trajectory across
Asia achieved through organic growth, partnerships and acquisitions.
Scott’s appointment will take effect on September 1st, 2018.
He will report to Lennard Yong, the Group CEO of Tricor.
A Certified Public Accountant, Scott brings financial expertise and
business development experience to the Tricor team. Based in Tokyo, he
will be responsible for driving the overall business performance of
Tricor Japan, enhancing client and partner experience, establishing a
strong company image, as well as engaging with stakeholders from the
financial, government and industry sectors to foster long-term
relationships.
Scott joins Tricor from Pasona, a Japanese multinational corporation
which is one of the largest Human Resources companies in Japan.
Throughout his 18-year tenure with Pasona, Scott has had an impressive
track record of commercial success and business leadership. He has
successfully integrated over 15 acquisitions into the Pasona group, thus
diversifying the business beyond its traditional strength. He became
President and Chief Operation Officer of Pasona in 2011, and has since
then grown the business from USD1.7 billion in 2011 to USD3.3 billion in
2018.
Lennard Yong, Group CEO of Tricor, said: “I am very pleased to have
Sato-san join our journey at Tricor Group to be the No. 1 partner for
business solutions in Asia. The success of our mission is predicated on
building the best senior management team that we can access globally.
Sato-san is the calibre of candidate that we are proud to have. He will
lead our flagship operations in Japan. I am confident that with his
extensive experience in sales growth, acquisition integration and
multinational operation, Scott will be able to lead the team to grow
Tricor Japan to the next level.”
Tricor has rapidly expanded through organic growth and development as
well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group now has over
30,000 clients globally, staff strength of over 2,000 and a network of
offices in 39 cities across 20 countries / territories. Its Japan
business specializes in supporting foreign multinationals entering
Japan, serving over 500 clients with more than 170 professionals.
About Tricor Group
Tricor Group (Tricor) has a growing global presence and is Asia’s
leading provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human
resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services. Tricor has had
a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as
partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 30,000
clients globally, a staff strength of over 2,000 and a network of
offices in 39 cities across 20 countries / territories. Our client
portfolio includes over 1,200 companies listed in Hong Kong, over 500
companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the
Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of
multinationals and private enterprises operating across international
markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling
shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management. See: www.tricorglobal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180819005005/en/