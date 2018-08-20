Log in
Tricor Group : Appoints Scott Sato as CEO of Japan

08/20/2018

Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia’s leading provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services, today announced the appointment of Scott Sato as CEO of Tricor Japan amid the group’s overall growth trajectory across Asia achieved through organic growth, partnerships and acquisitions.

Scott’s appointment will take effect on September 1st, 2018. He will report to Lennard Yong, the Group CEO of Tricor.

A Certified Public Accountant, Scott brings financial expertise and business development experience to the Tricor team. Based in Tokyo, he will be responsible for driving the overall business performance of Tricor Japan, enhancing client and partner experience, establishing a strong company image, as well as engaging with stakeholders from the financial, government and industry sectors to foster long-term relationships.

Scott joins Tricor from Pasona, a Japanese multinational corporation which is one of the largest Human Resources companies in Japan. Throughout his 18-year tenure with Pasona, Scott has had an impressive track record of commercial success and business leadership. He has successfully integrated over 15 acquisitions into the Pasona group, thus diversifying the business beyond its traditional strength. He became President and Chief Operation Officer of Pasona in 2011, and has since then grown the business from USD1.7 billion in 2011 to USD3.3 billion in 2018.

Lennard Yong, Group CEO of Tricor, said: “I am very pleased to have Sato-san join our journey at Tricor Group to be the No. 1 partner for business solutions in Asia. The success of our mission is predicated on building the best senior management team that we can access globally. Sato-san is the calibre of candidate that we are proud to have. He will lead our flagship operations in Japan. I am confident that with his extensive experience in sales growth, acquisition integration and multinational operation, Scott will be able to lead the team to grow Tricor Japan to the next level.”

Tricor has rapidly expanded through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group now has over 30,000 clients globally, staff strength of over 2,000 and a network of offices in 39 cities across 20 countries / territories. Its Japan business specializes in supporting foreign multinationals entering Japan, serving over 500 clients with more than 170 professionals.

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) has a growing global presence and is Asia’s leading provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 30,000 clients globally, a staff strength of over 2,000 and a network of offices in 39 cities across 20 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 1,200 companies listed in Hong Kong, over 500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management. See: www.tricorglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2018
