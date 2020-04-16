Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tricor Group : Completes Acquisition of the Malaysian Operations of Axcelasia Inc., a SGX Listed Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia's leading business expansion specialist and leading provider of professional services, has completed the sale and purchase agreement to acquire the Malaysia operations of Axcelasia Inc. (the "Transaction"), an integrated professional services firm delivering Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) solutions, corporate, business and tax services.

Axcelasia Inc., ("Axcelasia") a SGX listed company, has a staff of 100+ professionals and a 1,000+ client portfolio consisting of public listed companies, private companies, government-linked entities and multinational corporations. The firm is led by seasoned industry executives, including Group CEO Mr. Ranjit Singh, Non-Executive Chairman Dr. Veerinderjeet Singh, and Deputy Executive Chairman Dato Peter Tang.

For Tricor, this Transaction represents the launch of a new regional Governance, Risk & Compliance business focused on helping clients manage their increasingly complex regulatory and compliance responsibilities while operating in the emerging and maturing economies of the Asia Pacific region. This investment by Tricor is the first step towards building an integrated suite of GRC solutions that deliver enhanced value by supporting deep advisory expertise with client-centric technology. Additionally, Axcelasia's corporate services and business support services will merge into Tricor Malaysia, making Tricor one of Malaysia's largest providers of corporate services to international and Malaysian corporations.

Mr. Lennard Yong, Tricor Group CEO, said: “I am pleased to welcome Axcelasia’s operations to Tricor Group. During this critical moment as companies face unprecedented business and economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the premier services of Axcelasia especially in enterprise risk management is even more critical to our clients. Axcelasia is a major provider of GRC, internal audit and related consulting services which will enhance Tricor Group’s platform as we seek to build a broader base of services for our clients to help them navigate through the demand and supply shock caused by the pandemic. In spite of the current challenges amid Malaysia’s movement control order, we are pleased that our companies have been able to work through the current challenges to deliver on the closing requirements. This acquisition, marks the 8th since Tricor was acquired by Permira, places Tricor in an enhanced position to better serve businesses in this fluid, fast-evolving landscape. Axcelasia's dynamic, client-centric approach will be particularly valuable to Tricor as we continue to deepen our footprint and expand our portfolio of corporate services and business solutions to clients expanding across Asia Pacific.”

Mr. Ranjit Singh, Axcelasia Group CEO, said: “Now more than ever, businesses need integrated services of the highest standard to build resiliency and thrive against the headwinds of COVID-19. Teaming up with Tricor allows us to bring our services – especially GRC solutions – to a larger client base and also offers our clients in Malaysia and ASEAN access to Tricor’s vast suite of services. The natural synergies of our services and staff will help make this transition seamless – and together our teams will help more companies navigate their business expansion journeys in Asia Pacific and beyond.”

Mr. Yeap Kok Leong, CEO & Managing Director of Tricor Malaysia & Labuan, said: “The synergies created with the addition of Axcelasia’s expertise to Tricor’s business in Malaysia will empower us to deliver robust integrated corporate solutions for our clients across Consulting, Governance and Taxation. We look forward to the collaboration with Axcelasia.”

– End –

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) is the leading business expansion specialist in Asia, with global knowledge and local expertise in business, corporate, investor, human resources & payroll, and corporate trust & debt services. Tricor provides the building blocks for, and catalyzes every stage of clients’ business growth, from incorporation to IPO. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 50,000 clients globally (including 20,000 clients in Mainland China), a staff strength of over 2,600 and a network of offices in 47 cities across 21 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 1,500 companies listed in Hong Kong SAR and Mainland China, ~500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management.

Visit: www.tricorglobal.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:06pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Final Summarized Voting Map from the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 16, 2020
PU
09:01pCONIFEX TIMBER : Provides Update on Temporary COVID-19 Related Production Curtailment
AQ
09:01pZOZEN :  Prioritizes the Delivery of WNS Series Oil-Fired Boiler to Ensure the Protective Clothing Production of Ansell
BU
09:01pAnalysis of COVID-19–Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Stringent Regulations on Legacy Garden Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:51pGILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
RE
08:33pTwo private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia - report
RE
08:31pWOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Morgans rates WPL as Add
AQ
08:31pBAPCOR : Morgans rates BAP as Add
AQ
08:31pVELOCITY (VEL) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Velocity Financial, Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates TCL as Equal-weight
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fir..
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Annual Report 2019
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell invests in Arrow Energy's Surat Gas Project

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group