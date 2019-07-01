Tricor Group : Further Strengthens Mainland China Business with Acquisition of Alphalink

Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia’s leading business expansion specialist providing integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services, today announced an agreement to acquire Alphalink (majority-owned by RSM Hong Kong partners), a diversified corporate services company that serves international enterprises in Greater China and handles global outbound business and investment for Chinese companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005065/en/

Left to Right: Management executives of Tricor Group, RSM Hong Kong and Alphalink at the ceremony to welcome Alphalink joining Tricor Group (Photo: Business Wire)

With a team of 60 experienced professionals, Alphalink’s strong business network across mainland China further cements Tricor’s position as the premier business expansion partner supporting the international expansion ambitions of mainland Chinese clients. Alphalink, which services a portfolio of over 850 clients, will enhance its existing client relationships by providing access to Tricor’s comprehensive suite of solutions and global footprint.

Alphalink has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Tricor’s global network covers 47 cities across 21 markets, with a strong presence in 13 of these markets in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The combined business will deliver expanded solutions and enhanced capabilities to clients across the Greater China region.

Lennard Yong, Group CEO of Tricor, said: “Alphalink offers a significant opportunity for Tricor to develop an even stronger presence in mainland China, which is key to our continued growth strategy in this dynamic market. With a range of high-profile clients and strategic partners, Alphalink’s network will enhance Tricor’s position and enable us to further leverage on key economic development initiatives that are shaping the APAC region like Belt and Road and Greater Bay Area.”

Wong Poh Weng, Chairman of RSM Asia Pacific said, “We are excited about the future growth opportunities Alphalink can achieve by leveraging Tricor’s strong platform in Asia. We are also delighted to also have Tricor as our strategic partner, supporting our clients making investments into Asia and from Asia going abroad.”

-- End --

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) is the leading business expansion specialist in Asia, with global knowledge and local expertise in business, corporate, investor, human resources & payroll, and corporate trust & debt services. Tricor provides the building blocks for, and catalyzes every stage of clients’ business growth, from incorporation to IPO. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 50,000 clients globally, a staff strength of over 2,600 and a network of offices in 47 cities across 21 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 1,500 companies listed in Hong Kong and China, ~500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management.

Visit: www.tricorglobal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005065/en/