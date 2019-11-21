Tricor Group : Offers Insights with Global Trade, Asia Pacific Investment & IPO Market Report

Despite a slowdown in global trade, Asia Pacific leads the world in foreign direct investment (FDI) flows and multinational corporations continue to tap the thriving region for expansion and investment opportunities, according to Tricor Group’s 2019/2020 Forecast Report: Global Trade Analysis, Asia Pacific Investment Outlook & IPO Guide, a detailed guide to the IPO markets of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Singapore and Malaysia with insights and analysis to inform companies on the global business trends impacting Asia Pacific trade and investment, released on November 21, 2019 at its new corporate office at the International Trade Tower in Hong Kong.

The report, which was presented by Tricor Group CEO Lennard Yong alongside Tricor Group CFO & COO Wendy Wang, offers perspectives, insights, observations and predictions from senior Tricor executives on how global trade trends will impact Asia Pacific trade and investment in the year ahead. The report also contains a detailed guide to the IPO markets of Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, where Tricor maintains share registry market leadership positions, as well as trends in key stock exchange markets across Asia Pacific.

Lennard Yong, Tricor Group CEO, said: “The Asia Pacific economies will reach a new milestone in 2020, collectively becoming larger than the rest of the entire world combined and beginning what many call the ‘Asian Century.’ The boom is luring multinational companies looking to expand, a trend which will profoundly impact the trade climate for years to come. Tricor’s Global Trade Analysis report provides a blueprint for companies looking to leverage and capitalize on these favourable economic trends and growth backdrop. This expertise reinforces our leadership in the region as the go-to partner for businesses seeking to expand throughout Asia and beyond.”

Wendy Wang, Tricor Group CFO & COO, said: “Despite a global economic slowdown, APAC shows strength and resilience in attracting foreign direct investment. Its economies captured 39% of global inflows in 2018, as compared to 33% in 2017, with growth occurring mainly in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and other ASEAN markets. Additionally, central banks across APAC are echoing the U.S. Federal Reserve with lower interest rates – creating a competitive lending environment and energising investors. Now is the time for companies to kick-start their investment plans in the region, as the Asian Century is unfolding rapidly and enterprises may risk missing out if they wait too long.”

Tricor’s report is divided into six sections:

Analysis of global FDI flows and the trends influencing investment decisions made by multinational companies and foreign investors, with a focus on APAC economies. APAC’s unique position in global trade and a deep dive into three influential trends: The start of the ‘Asian Century’, the rise of ecommerce amid APAC’s growing middle class, and infrastructure projects that are attracting FDI. Insights into six key APAC stock markets: Bursa Malaysia, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange and Tokyo Stock Exchange. Three key IPO and stock exchange trends transforming APAC’s equity markets, where more than half of the world’s fastest-growing companies are listed: cross-border IPOs, new exchange programs and APAC’s strengthening reputation for explosive “ten bagger” growth. A comprehensive IPO listing guide for APAC-based companies. A summary of how Tricor helps clients achieve global expansion and investment goals.

Together with Tricor's services and expertise, the guidance provided in the report arms companies with profound insights to further business objectives and take advantage of the unique structural trends transforming the region.

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) is the leading business expansion specialist in Asia, with global knowledge and local expertise in business, corporate, investor, human resources & payroll, and corporate trust & debt services. Tricor provides the building blocks for, and catalyzes every stage of clients’ business growth, from incorporation to IPO. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 50,000 clients globally, a staff strength of over 2,600 and a network of offices in 47 cities across 21 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 1,500 companies listed in Hong Kong and Mainland China, ~500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management.

Visit: www.tricorglobal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005250/en/