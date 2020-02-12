Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tricor Group : Signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement to Acquire the Malaysia Operations of Axcelasia Inc. (a SGX listed company) to Accelerate the Governance, Risk & Compliance Services in Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 07:01pm EST

Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia’s leading business expansion specialist and leading provider of professional services, announced the signing of a sale and purchase agreement to acquire the Malaysia operations of Axcelasia Inc. (the “Transaction”), an integrated professional services firm delivering governance, risk & compliance (GRC) solutions, corporate, business and tax services.

Axcelasia Inc., (“Axcelasia”) a SGX listed company, has a staff of 100+ professionals and a 1,000+ client portfolio consisting of public listed companies, private companies, government-linked entities and multinational corporations. The firm is led by seasoned executives with Big Four legacies, including Group CEO Mr. Ranjit Singh, Non-Executive Chairman Dr. Veerinderjeet Singh, and Deputy Executive Chairman Dato Peter Tang.

Upon completion of the Transaction, Axcelasia’s corporate services and business support services will merge into Tricor Malaysia, making Tricor one of Malaysia’s largest provider of corporate services to international and Malaysian corporations. In addition, Tricor will launch a new regional business line focused on delivering integrated governance, risk & compliance solutions to its 50,000+ clients worldwide.

Lennard Yong, Tricor Group CEO, said: “Upon completion, the Transaction strategically equips Tricor with new GRC capabilities to complete our service offerings and meet the client demand for GRC solutions in the Asia Pacific region. The transaction also strengthens our corporate, business and tax services in Malaysia. Axcelasia’s dynamic, client-centric approach will be particularly valuable to Tricor as we continue to deepen our footprint and expand our portfolio of corporate services and business solutions to clients expanding across Asia Pacific.”

Mr. Ranjit Singh, Axcelasia Group CEO, said: “We have dedicated ourselves to providing clients in Malaysia with integrated services of the highest standard. The integration of the operations of Axcelasia with Tricor allows the enlarged group to bring these services – especially GRC solutions – to a larger client base and also offers our clients in Malaysia access to Tricor’s vast suite of services. The natural synergies of our services and staff will help make this integration seamless – and enable more clients and partners navigate their business expansion journeys in Asia Pacific and beyond.”

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) is the leading business expansion specialist in Asia, with global knowledge and local expertise in business, corporate, investor, human resources & payroll, and corporate trust & debt services. Tricor provides the building blocks for, and catalyzes every stage of clients’ business growth, from incorporation to IPO. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 50,000 clients globally (including 20,000 clients in Mainland China), a staff strength of over 2,600 and a network of offices in 47 cities across 21 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 1,500 companies listed in Hong Kong SAR and Mainland China, ~500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management.

Visit: www.tricorglobal.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:47pCONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:46pNBT BANCORP : Technology Roadmap Transforming User Experience in 2020 and Beyond
AQ
07:40pDBS : 4Q Net Profit Jumps 14% on Higher Interest Income
DJ
07:39pRevolution Medicines Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
AQ
07:36pRetailers Lose £500m to Transitional Relief Since 2017
PU
07:35pRaySecur Receives Homeland Security Designation
GL
07:31pFIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : 4Q 2019 Investor Presentation
PU
07:31pQUDIAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Qudian Inc. - QD
BU
07:31pPORTOLA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - PTLA
BU
07:31pGERON SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Geron Corporation - GERN
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Alimentation Couche-Tard Makes New $5.93 Billion Bid Proposal for Caltex
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Fired Midlevel Executive Following Embarrassing Emails -- 2nd Update
3Raytheon discloses SEC subpoena related to payments by Thales JV in Middle East
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : recalls 15,000 Model X SUVs for power steering issue in North America
5DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : Singapore's DBS reports 14% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, just above estim..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group