Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tricor Hong Kong Appoints Michael Shue as Managing Director of Trust Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia’s leading provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services, today announced the appointment of Michael Shue in Hong Kong as Managing Director of Trust Services.

Reporting to Hong Kong CEO Joe Wan, Michael will be responsible for leading and growing Tricor’s trust services practice in Hong Kong. Tricor’s trust services include setting up various forms of trusts, providing trust administration and acting as trustee for selected trusts.

Prior to joining Tricor, Michael served as the executive director of a major trust company where he advised on the structuring, establishment and ongoing administration of onshore and offshore trusts as well as estate and family succession plans, family office governance, pre-IPO trusts, employee benefit trusts and employee share option plans. He has extensive experience with multiple onshore and offshore trust jurisdictions, including Hong Kong, Singapore, British Virgin Islands, Cayman, Jersey, Guernsey, Labuan, New Zealand and Samoa, as well as different types of trust structures.

Joe Wan, CEO of Tricor Hong Kong, said: “We continue to strengthen our trust services practice with highly experienced practitioners to broaden the firm’s asset protection and wealth management capabilities. The addition of Michael marks a notable expansion of the practice’s expertise. With Michael’s distinguished experience administering various trust vehicles across multiple key jurisdictions, Tricor is well positioned to offer our clients sophisticated asset protection and integrated wealth management solutions.”

Michael is also a widely experienced lawyer who has successfully practised both in New Zealand and overseas for more than 30 years. A large part of Michael's legal practice involved corporate and trust structures to assist clients with asset protection, estate and family succession and tax planning.

Michael holds a New Zealand law degree and is a current executive committee member and past chairman (2015, 2016 and 2017) of the Hong Kong Trustees' Association. He is a past chairman, and currently a member, of the China Development Sub-Committee of the Hong Kong Trustees' Association jointly with STEP Hong Kong. He is also a member of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council Financial Services Advisory Committee and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Process Review Committee. Michael is accredited by the Hong Kong Trustees’ Association as a Certified Trust Practitioner (CTP).

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) is the leading business expansion specialist in Asia, with global knowledge and local expertise in business, corporate, investor, human resources & payroll, and corporate trust & debt services. Tricor provides the building blocks for, and catalyzes every stage of clients’ business growth, from incorporation to IPO. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 50,000 clients globally, a staff strength of over 2,600 and a network of offices in 47 cities across 21 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 1,500 companies listed in Hong Kong and China, ~500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management.

Visit: www.tricorglobal.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:19p11th Annual Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament at L.A. LIVE Concludes With Olympic Hopefuls One Step Closer to 2020 Tokyo Games
BU
09:09pSK HYNIX : South Korea to spend $6.5 billion on R&D to cut reliance on Japanese imports
RE
09:09pSouth Korea to spend $6.5 billion on R&D to cut reliance on Japanese imports
RE
09:01pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Unit to Buy Stake in Shopsense Retail Technologies
DJ
09:00pORION MINERALS : Drilling Commences on Fraser Range Targets at IGO-ORN JV
PU
09:00pORION MINERALS : Investor Presentation - Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum
PU
08:55pVALLIANZ : Response To SGX Queries
PU
08:55pORBITAL : Preliminary Results & FY20 Guidance
PU
08:53pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 6
AQ
08:53pGENTING SINGAPORE : 2Q Net Profit Fell 5.2% On-Year
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FIAT CHRYSLER CEO: We'll talk alliances, but we can go it alone
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : announces surprise exit of CEO Flint, up to $1 billion buyback
3SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : South Korea to spend $6.5 billion on R&D to cut reliance on Japanese imports
4POSEIDON NICKEL LTD : POSEIDON NICKEL : Silver Swan Resource Upgrade
5ASCLETIS PHARMA INC : ASCLETIS PHARMA : Received IND Approval and Management Outlook of 2019 and Beyond

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group