Tricor Hong Kong Expands Its Commercial Team and Appoints Pamela Chung to Lead Listed Companies Services

Tricor Group (Tricor), is Asia’s leading partner for business
solutions. Since our inception over 18 years ago, Tricor has built its
operations across 20 jurisdictions in Asia and beyond with over 2,000
employees in the region supporting over 1,200 listed companies in Hong
Kong and over 30,000 international and local corporations in Asia.
Today, we continue our ambition to be the No 1 partner for business
solutions and we are formulating a commercial team in Hong Kong that
will further support our client’s end-to-end needs for pre IPO planning
and execution, HNW family office administration, and insurance and
wealth management solutions. These are complementary services to our
core function as the leading corporate and business services provider.
We are pleased to announce the appointment of Pamela Chung as Managing
Director, Commercial of Hong Kong. She will join Tricor Hong Kong’s
commercial team and play a key role and lead the development of our
listed company services and strengthen our relationship with capital
market advisors. Pamela will report to Joe Wan, our Deputy CEO of Tricor
in Hong Kong.
Pamela brings over 25 years of experience in IPO execution and capital
market transactions, having assisted many high-profile landmark IPO
transactions in Hong Kong. For over a decade, Pamela has worked closely
with investment bankers and lawyers to formulate innovative and
practical solutions for many IPO projects, block trades and other
capital market transactions. She is a well-known industry advisor and a
“go-to” person for IPO listings in the Hong Kong stock market. Tricor is
very pleased to welcome Pamela to the Tricor family and we know her
joining our commercial team in Hong Kong will take us to new heights.
Joe Wan, Deputy CEO of Tricor in Hong Kong, commented: “From my
association with the Hong Kong securities industry, I have known of
Pamela’s reputation as a talented advisor in the IPO market. With
Pamela’s addition to the team, we are positioned to deepen our
relationships with listed clients and to further expand our commercial
services. Pamela provides unique expertise in IPO services which will
enable us to further tailor our best-in-class offering to both advisors
in the legal and investment banking community and listed companies.”
Lennard Yong, Tricor Group CEO, said: “I am delighted to welcome Pamela
and I am confident she brings with her market presence and expertise
which will further supplement Tricor’s strategy to be a key player in
this business. She is a highly talented individual and Tricor is very
pleased that Pamela will develop the next phase of her career with us.”
Pamela obtained a Master’s degree in business administration from the
Richard Ivey School of Business of the University of Western Ontario,
Canada.
About Tricor Group
Tricor Group (Tricor) has a growing global presence and is Asia’s
leading provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human
resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services. Tricor has had
a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as
partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 30,000
clients globally, a staff strength of over 2,000 and a network of
offices in 39 cities across 20 countries / territories. Our client
portfolio includes over 1,200 companies listed in Hong Kong, over 500
companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the
Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of
multinationals and private enterprises operating across international
markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling
shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management. See: www.tricorglobal.com.
