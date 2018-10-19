Tricor Hong Kong Expands Its Commercial Team and Appoints Pamela Chung to Lead Listed Companies Services

Tricor Group (Tricor), is Asia’s leading partner for business solutions. Since our inception over 18 years ago, Tricor has built its operations across 20 jurisdictions in Asia and beyond with over 2,000 employees in the region supporting over 1,200 listed companies in Hong Kong and over 30,000 international and local corporations in Asia.

Today, we continue our ambition to be the No 1 partner for business solutions and we are formulating a commercial team in Hong Kong that will further support our client’s end-to-end needs for pre IPO planning and execution, HNW family office administration, and insurance and wealth management solutions. These are complementary services to our core function as the leading corporate and business services provider.

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Pamela Chung as Managing Director, Commercial of Hong Kong. She will join Tricor Hong Kong’s commercial team and play a key role and lead the development of our listed company services and strengthen our relationship with capital market advisors. Pamela will report to Joe Wan, our Deputy CEO of Tricor in Hong Kong.

Pamela brings over 25 years of experience in IPO execution and capital market transactions, having assisted many high-profile landmark IPO transactions in Hong Kong. For over a decade, Pamela has worked closely with investment bankers and lawyers to formulate innovative and practical solutions for many IPO projects, block trades and other capital market transactions. She is a well-known industry advisor and a “go-to” person for IPO listings in the Hong Kong stock market. Tricor is very pleased to welcome Pamela to the Tricor family and we know her joining our commercial team in Hong Kong will take us to new heights.

Joe Wan, Deputy CEO of Tricor in Hong Kong, commented: “From my association with the Hong Kong securities industry, I have known of Pamela’s reputation as a talented advisor in the IPO market. With Pamela’s addition to the team, we are positioned to deepen our relationships with listed clients and to further expand our commercial services. Pamela provides unique expertise in IPO services which will enable us to further tailor our best-in-class offering to both advisors in the legal and investment banking community and listed companies.”

Lennard Yong, Tricor Group CEO, said: “I am delighted to welcome Pamela and I am confident she brings with her market presence and expertise which will further supplement Tricor’s strategy to be a key player in this business. She is a highly talented individual and Tricor is very pleased that Pamela will develop the next phase of her career with us.”

Pamela obtained a Master’s degree in business administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business of the University of Western Ontario, Canada.

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) has a growing global presence and is Asia’s leading provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 30,000 clients globally, a staff strength of over 2,000 and a network of offices in 39 cities across 20 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 1,200 companies listed in Hong Kong, over 500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management. See: www.tricorglobal.com.

