Tridiuum to Cigna: Thank You for Your ‘Body, Mind' Campaign

Saluting Cigna (NYSE:CI) for its campaign
to raise awareness of the importance of emotional health and encourage
patients to talk to their medical providers about how they feel
emotionally, Tridiuum CEO Mark Redlus said, “Just acknowledging ‘whole
person’ health is a critical step in addressing the nation’s growing
behavioral health problems and their often devastating effects on
physical health.
“Beyond the well-recognized issue of climbing suicide rates among
everyone from children to veterans and seniors, behavioral health issues
exacerbate such chronic health issues as diabetes and heart disease,
complicating and increasing the cost of treatment,” continued Redlus. He
noted that, according to the January 2018 Milliman Research Report,
the projected additional healthcare costs incurred in 2017 by people
with behavioral comorbidities (behavioral health issues and a chronic
disease) were estimated to be $406 billion across commercially insured,
Medicaid, and Medicare beneficiaries in the United States.
“If we can identify, assess and effectively treat behavioral health
issues, we not only will improve outcomes for patients, but we also can
significantly curb some of the skyrocketing costs of healthcare,” said
Redlus.
“Cigna’s initiative and others in the industry are important,” added Stu
Segal, Tridiuum’s chief behavioral health officer, who cited as examples
CVS Health’s stated intent to address behavioral healthcare in its
planned, post-Aetna-merger “concept
stores” and Beacon Health’s pilot providing “retail
therapy” with outpatient mental health services at a Walmart store
in Texas.
“Once emotional issues are brought to light, though, there are other
issues to be dealt with; namely: timely assessment and diagnosis, and
access to and engaging patients in optimal treatment programs,” Segal
continued. “There can be obstacles to positive patient outcomes, but
with technology today and advances in artificial intelligence, ‘big
data,’ and treatment modalities there are ways to overcome them.”
