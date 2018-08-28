Triethanolamine Market: Triethanolamine Uses, Personal Care, Home Care Products, Category Management and Supplier Relationship Management Metrics, Cost Saving Opportunities and Supplier Spend Growth Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge,
The triethanolamine market is poised to witness an increase in its spend
growth momentum owing to the expansion of personal care and home
care products portfolios that are composed of triethanolamine. Moreover,
emerging economies are experiencing a high demand for laundry detergents
that consist of triethanolamine as a key ingredient. This recent
increase in triethanolamine uses will lead to the growth of the market
over the next couple of years.
“Buyers are advised to engage with suppliers who implement hedging to
procure raw materials. Hedging freezes the price in which the raw
materials will be procured during the contract period. This would allow
the suppliers to tackle possible fluctuations in the raw materials
prices, and, thereby, help the buyers to ease their budgeting process,”
says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the chemicals
category highlight major category growth enablers and factors that
influence the category pricing. They also offer actionable insights into
the supplier selection criteria and category sourcing objectives, which
helps both the buyers and the suppliers to take critical decisions
during the procurement management process.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the triethanolamine
market.
-
Expansion of personal care and home care products portfolios, which
use triethanolamine as an ingredient
-
Triethanolamine uses, such as its utility as reaction intermediates
for durable press fabric softeners and finishes by the textile industry
-
|
|
Report scope snapshot: Triethanolamine market
US market insights
-
Category cost drivers
-
Overview of best practices in the US
-
Cost-saving opportunities
-
Supplier-side levers
-
Buyer-side levers
-
Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
-
Category pricing insights
-
Volume drivers impacting pricing
-
Total cost of ownership analysis
-
Comparison of pricing models
-
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription
platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports
for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape,
markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a
