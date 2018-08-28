Log in
Triethanolamine Market: Triethanolamine Uses, Personal Care, Home Care Products, Category Management and Supplier Relationship Management Metrics, Cost Saving Opportunities and Supplier Spend Growth Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

08/28/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Triethanolamine Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. The triethanolamine market is poised to witness an increase in its spend growth momentum owing to the expansion of personal care and home care products portfolios that are composed of triethanolamine. Moreover, emerging economies are experiencing a high demand for laundry detergents that consist of triethanolamine as a key ingredient. This recent increase in triethanolamine uses will lead to the growth of the market over the next couple of years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005487/en/

Global Triethanolamine Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Triethanolamine Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Buyers are advised to engage with suppliers who implement hedging to procure raw materials. Hedging freezes the price in which the raw materials will be procured during the contract period. This would allow the suppliers to tackle possible fluctuations in the raw materials prices, and, thereby, help the buyers to ease their budgeting process,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

Request a FREE sample report to know more about the triethanolamine market. SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category highlight major category growth enablers and factors that influence the category pricing. They also offer actionable insights into the supplier selection criteria and category sourcing objectives, which helps both the buyers and the suppliers to take critical decisions during the procurement management process.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the triethanolamine market.

  • Expansion of personal care and home care products portfolios, which use triethanolamine as an ingredient
  • Triethanolamine uses, such as its utility as reaction intermediates for durable press fabric softeners and finishes by the textile industry
  • To know more, View the full report
 

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

Report scope snapshot: Triethanolamine market

US market insights

  • Category cost drivers
  • Overview of best practices in the US
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Cost-saving opportunities

  • Supplier-side levers
  • Buyer-side levers
  • Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
  • Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Category pricing insights

  • Volume drivers impacting pricing
  • Total cost of ownership analysis
  • Comparison of pricing models
  • To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.


© Business Wire 2018
