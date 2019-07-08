Trilantic North America Sells Majority Stake in Home Franchise Concepts

Trilantic North America (“Trilantic”), a leading private equity firm, today announced the sale of its majority stake in Home Franchise Concepts (“HFC”), a leading franchising system in the home improvement goods and services space, to JM Family Enterprises, Inc. (“JM Family”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Trilantic acquired HFC in 2015 to support the company’s growth strategies, expand its core franchise base and service concepts and further invest in its operating platform. The firm also elevated HFC’s Chief Financial Officer, Shirin Behzadi, to her current role as Chief Executive Officer.

Founded in 1993, HFC has grown to be one of the world’s largest franchising systems in the home improvement market and currently encompasses four brands: Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living®, Concrete Craft® and AdvantaClean®. Since its inception, HFC has expanded to include nearly 1,700 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and received numerous awards and accolades for its brands.

“Trilantic has played a transformative role in our growth over the past four years,” said Ms. Behzadi. “We are grateful for the team’s support and close partnership as we have expanded our team, invested heavily in the platform and professionalized the entire organization to further support our franchisees and their customers. We look forward to partnering with JM Family and tapping into their resources and experience through the next phase of our development.”

“Trilantic thanks Shirin Behzadi and the entire HFC management team for bringing their creativity, hard work and focus to the company each and every day,” said Charles Fleischmann, partner at Trilantic North America. “Throughout our partnership, the team has worked to establish HFC as a leading franchising system in the residential services space, providing superior training, support and leadership that allow people from all walks of life to own their own business. We are excited to see where this new partnership will take them.”

Harris Williams acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Home Franchise Concepts on the transaction and Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal advice.

About Trilantic North America

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. ("Trilantic North America") is a private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments in North America. Trilantic North America’s primary investment focus is in the business services, consumer, and energy sectors. Trilantic North America currently manages six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.4 billion. For more information, visit www.trilanticnorthamerica.com.

About Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts (HFC) is one of the world’s largest franchising systems in the home improvement goods and services space, among the world’s largest franchise businesses and a recognized leader in franchisee-franchisor relationships. HFC’s four brands including Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living®, Concrete Craft® and AdvantaClean® are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by nearly 1,700 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

About JM Family Enterprises

JM Family is ranked No. 21 on Forbes’ list of America’s Largest Private Companies and No. 17 by FORTUNE® as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, its 21st consecutive year on the list. JM Family has approximately 4,300 associates working for its five primary subsidiaries: Southeast Toyota Distributors, the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyota vehicles; JM&A Group, one of the leading independent providers of finance and insurance (F&I) products in the automotive industry; Southeast Toyota Finance and DataScan, both part of World Omni Financial Corp., a diversified financial services company; and JM Lexus. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla., JM Family has major U.S. operations in Jacksonville and Margate, Fla.; Commerce and Alpharetta, Ga.; Mobile, Ala.; and St. Louis. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

