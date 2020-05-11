Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Triller : App Creates a Star, Again! Drigyy, a Previously Unknown Artist, Signs Major Record Deal With Virgin, After Video Goes Viral on Triller

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 03:02pm EDT

Drigyy, a 19-year-old previously unknown artist from South London, signed a major record deal with Uber label Virgin Records after trending on Triller, the world’s fastest growing music video creation platform.

Triller, which recently opened an international office in London, watched Drigyy storm the UK Leader Board last Thursday with his “Trust 2 Tough” release, gaining millions of plays within a few days. The hot new single is already seeing amazing growth, viral videos and he is quickly moving to superstar status.

Archie Lamb, A&R at Virgin Records said, “We have been watching the Triller UK Leader Board where we came across Drigyy. We instantly loved his song, found his social media profile and offered him a record deal there and then! I’m very happy to have signed Drigyy as he is a very exciting young talent with great tunes. He’s someone who understands the new age of media and how to build a profile.”

“Triller helped bring my wave to the surface. Use it! I’ll be making Trillers till I die!” said an ecstatic Drigyy after the signing.

Mike Lu, CEO of Triller said, “This is the essence of what Triller stands for. Our motto, our mission, is ‘music first.’ We consistently work with the major management companies and labels and know they find Triller as a great source of talent discovery. We congratulate Drigyy on his success. It’s great to continue to see Triller to be used as it was intended: to help catapult artists onto a world stage.”

Triller has quickly approached close to 100 million downloads and has created “social streaming,” by interacting on Triller artists’ gain streams, leading to gold and platinum as well as helping artists make money off of their music versus other sites which continue to exploit their music.

“Trust 2 Tough” was produced by AJ Productions (Darkoo – Gangsta + Juicy). Drigyy infuses sounds from his African heritage into his unique urban style.

FOLLOW DRIGYY
INSTAGRAM TWITTER

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 80 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:43pAMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Kendra
BU
03:42pAKOUOS : to Present Data from Inner Ear Gene Therapy Platform at 23rd ASGCT Annual Meeting
BU
03:41pFIRST BANCORP : PR/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:39pNatureSweet® Tomatoes Announces New Chief Financial Officer
GL
03:39pOil Prices Fall as Demand Concerns Outweigh Supply Cuts -- Update
DJ
03:35pFIRST BANCSHARES : MS/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:35pNORTHWEST BANCSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:35pBANKWELL FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:35pSENSUS HEALTHCARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:35pROYAL NICKEL : RNC Eliminates NSR Royalties at Higginsville Gold Operations, further unlocking Significant Production Potential and Lowering Operating Costs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal announces proposed common shares and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes ..
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group