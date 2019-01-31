Log in
Trilliant and Ducon to Provide Connected LED Smart Street Lights to the Town of Milton

01/31/2019

Communications solutions leader Trilliant, a global provider of secure, enterprise-wide smart energy communications solutions, today announces a partnership with Ducon Utilities Limited to provide connected LED streetlights to Milton, Ontario.

Ducon Utilities is a Utility Contracting Company established in 1991 with a specialization in electrical construction and maintenance work for street lighting, traffic signals, lighting retrofits, fiber optics & communications, and advanced traffic management systems. Trilliant and Ducon have worked closely to deliver connected LED streetlights city wide.

“We are thrilled to work alongside Trilliant in providing state-of-the-art connected LED streetlights to the Town of Milton,” said Van Tran, project manager for Ducon. “Our vision at Ducon Utilities is to provide the highest quality products and services to our customers, resulting in immediate and significant return on investment. Offering some of the most field-proven, globally compliant, secure, multi-technology, open spectrum software and communications solutions, Trilliant was a clear choice for this partnership.”

“This solution features an adaptive management system providing the ability to dynamically control lighting levels via the network,” said Ryan Gerbrandt, managing director of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for Trilliant. “We strongly believe that the next generation of smart cities should be built on a network that allows for the frictionless exchange of data for today and generations to come.”

About Trilliant

Trilliant® empowers the energy industry with the only purpose-built communications platform that enables utilities and cities to securely and reliably deploy any application - on one powerful network. With the most field-proven, globally compliant solution in the market, Trilliant empowers you by connecting the world of things™. www.trilliant.com


© Business Wire 2019
