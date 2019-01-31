Trilliant and Ducon to Provide Connected LED Smart Street Lights to the Town of Milton

Communications solutions leader Trilliant, a global provider of secure,
enterprise-wide smart energy communications solutions, today announces a
partnership with Ducon Utilities Limited to provide connected LED
streetlights to Milton, Ontario.
Ducon Utilities is a Utility Contracting Company established in 1991
with a specialization in electrical construction and maintenance work
for street lighting, traffic signals, lighting retrofits, fiber optics &
communications, and advanced traffic management systems. Trilliant and
Ducon have worked closely to deliver connected LED streetlights city
wide.
“We are thrilled to work alongside Trilliant in providing
state-of-the-art connected LED streetlights to the Town of Milton,” said
Van Tran, project manager for Ducon. “Our vision at Ducon Utilities is
to provide the highest quality products and services to our customers,
resulting in immediate and significant return on investment. Offering
some of the most field-proven, globally compliant, secure,
multi-technology, open spectrum software and communications solutions,
Trilliant was a clear choice for this partnership.”
“This solution features an adaptive management system providing the
ability to dynamically control lighting levels via the network,” said
Ryan Gerbrandt, managing director of the Industrial Internet of Things
(IIoT) for Trilliant. “We strongly believe that the next generation of
smart cities should be built on a network that allows for the
frictionless exchange of data for today and generations to come.”
About Trilliant
Trilliant® empowers the energy industry with the only
purpose-built communications platform that enables utilities and cities
to securely and reliably deploy any application - on one powerful
network. With the most field-proven, globally compliant solution in the
market, Trilliant empowers you by connecting the world of things™. www.trilliant.com
