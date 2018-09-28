Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trillion Grand Corporate : EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE OF THE MAJOR TRANSACTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 11:22am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Trillion Grand Corporate Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8103)

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE OF THE MAJOR TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of Trillion Grand Corporate Company Limited (the ''Company'') dated 21 May 2018 and the circular of the Company dated 17 August 2018 (the ''Circular'') in relation to a major transaction regarding the disposal of the entire issued share capital of Jovial Tycoon Holdings Limited.

Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

On 28 September 2018, the Vendor and the Purchaser entered into a letter of confirmation pursuant to which the parties agreed to extend the Long Stop Date in the SPA to 15 October 2018.

Save as the aforesaid, all other terms and conditions of the SPA remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Trillion Grand Corporate Company Limited

Lau Kelly

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Lau Kelly (Chief Executive Officer) Ms. Ho Chi Na

Mr. Yuen Koon Tung

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Hau Chi Kit

Mr. Ma Stephen Tsz On Mr. Ho Siu King, Stanley

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website athttp://www.hkgem.comon the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page for at least 7 days from the date of its publication and is available for reference on the website of the Company atwww.trilliongrand.com.

Disclaimer

Trillion Grand Corporate Company Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 09:21:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aESPRIT : Grant of Share Options
PU
05:37aIP : GETECH Group plc - Interim Report for six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
05:36aGiant US Companies Seeking Digital Transformation Partners from Vietnam
BU
05:35aSOLLERS CONSULTING GMBH : ?Inaugural Wine Tasting in London with Sollers Consulting
EQ
05:35aGlobal High Purity Gases Market to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018-2024
GL
05:35aHMS BERGBAU AG : Solid business performance in the first half of 2018
EQ
05:34aEMGS : CEO Resignation
AQ
05:33aICELANDAIR : Accident in Air Niugini’s flight
AQ
05:32aASKNET : Reports 22% Revenue Increase in the First Half of 2018 and Is on Track for Further Accelerated Growth
PU
05:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Exchange Seeks Views on Proposed Rule Changes Relating to Disclaimer or Adverse Opinion on Issuer’s Financial Statements
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : VW will support retrofitting of older diesel cars in Germany - source
5THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.