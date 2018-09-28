Trillion Grand Corporate : EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE OF THE MAJOR TRANSACTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Trillion Grand Corporate Company Limited 萬 泰 企 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8103)

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE OF THE MAJOR TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of Trillion Grand Corporate Company Limited (the ''Company'') dated 21 May 2018 and the circular of the Company dated 17 August 2018 (the ''Circular'') in relation to a major transaction regarding the disposal of the entire issued share capital of Jovial Tycoon Holdings Limited.

Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

On 28 September 2018, the Vendor and the Purchaser entered into a letter of confirmation pursuant to which the parties agreed to extend the Long Stop Date in the SPA to 15 October 2018.

Save as the aforesaid, all other terms and conditions of the SPA remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Trillion Grand Corporate Company Limited

Lau Kelly

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Lau Kelly (Chief Executive Officer) Ms. Ho Chi Na

Mr. Yuen Koon Tung

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Hau Chi Kit

Mr. Ma Stephen Tsz On Mr. Ho Siu King, Stanley

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website athttp://www.hkgem.comon the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page for at least 7 days from the date of its publication and is available for reference on the website of the Company atwww.trilliongrand.com.