Trillion Grand Corporate : INSIDE INFORMATION NON COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

hmvod Limited hmvod 視 頻 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8103)

INSIDE INFORMATION

NON COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

This announcement is made by hmvod Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''GEM Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 17 August 2018 in relation to the Subscription Agreement (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as in the Announcement.

Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, Completion of the Subscription is conditional upon the fulfilment of the conditions precedent of the Subscription. As at the date of this announcement, all conditions precedent to the Subscription have been fulfilled by the Company.

However, despite written request made by the Company to the Subscriber, the Subscriber has failed to complete the Subscription scheduled to take place on 16 October 2018.

The Company is now seeking legal advice as to how to proceed with the matter in the best interest of the Company.

If there is any material development in the matter, the Company will publish further announcement in accordance with the applicable laws and the GEM Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the Shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board of

hmvod Limited

Lau Kelly Executive Director

Hong Kong, 19 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Lau Kelly

Ms. Ho Chi Na

Mr. Yuen Koon Tung

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Hau Chi Kit

Mr. Ma Stephen Tsz On Mr. Ho Siu King, Stanley

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website athttp://www.hkgem.comon the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page for 7 days from the date of its publication and is available for reference on the website of the Company atwww.hmvod.com.hk.