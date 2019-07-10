Trillium Community Health Plan : Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contract

EUGENE, Ore., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Community Health Plan (Trillium) is pleased to announce that the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has notified Trillium of its intent to award the long-standing coordinated care organization (CCO) a contract to serve Oregon Health Plan (OHP) members in six Oregon counties. Trillium currently provides care for more than 92,000 OHP members in Lane, western Douglas, and western Linn Counties, and with the newly awarded contracts will expand its services into the Tri-County area, including Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington Counties.

"It is an honor to continue working with the Oregon Health Plan in Lane, western Linn, and western Douglas Counties, as we have for more than 20 years in Lane County, in alignment with the CCO's mission to provide whole health integrated care to local communities," said Chris Ellertson, Chief Executive Officer of Trillium Community Health Plan. "We are committed to growing our partnerships with providers and community organizations that deliver healthcare services designed with local communities in mind and that meet the needs of OHP members in the unique communities of the Washington, Multnomah, and Clackamas Counties in the Portland Metro Area."

The Oregon Health Plan (OHP) provides health coverage to low-income individuals and families, children, pregnant women, single adults, and seniors throughout Oregon. The CCO model provides an innovative opportunity to affect the health of Oregon communities, and Trillium looks forward to continuing to strengthen care and access through a robust provider network and strong collaboration with community partners.

Trillium has a strong track record of demonstrating the value of integrated care in both rural and urban environments in Lane, western Douglas, and western Linn counties, uniquely positioning it to move forward with the implementation of OHA's vision, which includes a specific emphasis on improving the behavioral health system, increasing value and pay for performance, focusing on social determinants of health and health equity, and maintaining sustainable cost growth.

"In alignment with OHA's vision, Trillium is dedicated and committed to our focus on the whole health of our members – from medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare services, to addressing social determinants of health such as access to housing and food," said Dr. Mark Meyers, Trillium Community Health Plan Board of Directors President. "We are delighted to have the opportunity to continue to work with providers and community partners to evolve the CCO model to best serve them."

Trillium will host upcoming community events in each of the six counties it will serve to inform members, providers, community organizations, and the public of its services. More details, including event dates and locations will be listed on the OHA website as well as the Trillium Health Plan website (www.trilliumohp.com) later this month.

Pending successful completion of OHA's readiness review and additional contract negotiations, the contract is scheduled to begin on January 1, 2020, and continue through December 31, 2024.

About Trillium Community Health Plan

Trillium Community Health Plan currently serves more than 90,000 Oregon Health Plan members through the CCO model, which began in 2012. Trillium is a recognized leader for outstanding coordination of care. It was first awarded a contract with the state of Oregon to help manage care for the Oregon Health Plan in 1999. Trillium currently partners with an extensive group of providers to improve care and access to services in Lane, Western Linn, and Western Douglas Counties. For more information please visit our website at www.trilliumohp.com.

