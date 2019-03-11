Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trilogy Networks Selects New Continuum to Deploy its Edge Cloud Platform ConEx™

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 11:06am EDT

Trilogy’s platform provides the Chicago metro market with ultra-reliable low latency for next-generation wireless, industrial IoT and enterprise edge applications.

Data center owner and operator New Continuum Holdings Corporation, which operates New Continuum Data Centers (“New Continuum”) (http://www.newcontinuum.net) and United Internet Exchange, LLC (“United IX”) (http://www.unitedix.net), announces that Trilogy Networks has selected its West Chicago data center as one of its metro edge locations to serve the Chicago metropolitan area. Trilogy will leverage connections to United IX to optimize mobile traffic routing, and to build the core of its network function virtualization (NFV) software platform.

The Trilogy Edge Cloud Platform ConEx™ provides plug-and-play deployment of network function virtualization solutions with cloud-native applications specifically for wireless networks. This includes IP traffic optimization, as well as private and public cloud connections to improve overall network performance. By selecting New Continuum’s Data Center in West Chicago, Trilogy plans to leverage this location to deliver more sophisticated network services that require ultra-low-latency delivery on mobile networks. Trilogy currently partners with wireless infrastructure providers in other regions to build edge clouds all throughout the country.

New Continuum is a leader in defining next generation, multi-tenant data center services. Its flagship facility in West Chicago is engineered for maximum flexibility, providing ample power redundancy and density. Adding to its service capabilities is the facility’s rich connectivity options and optimal traffic routing enabled through its partnership with United IX, a network neutral software-enabled interconnection platform.

“We welcome Trilogy to our facility and are excited to participate in the growing edge ecosystem,” comments New Continuum Chairman and CEO Eli D. Scher. “Trilogy’s demonstrated success in providing edge cloud platforms in major metropolitan regions and on-premise locations across the nation underscores the value of dynamic management of network capabilities by mobile operators. It creates an immediate opportunity to deliver critical edge services to enterprises throughout the Chicago area while optimizing the efficient delivery of mobile traffic. Our partners will have a smooth path to deliver next generation mobile services.”

“New Continuum offers us an ideal opportunity to deploy our Edge Cloud solutions for availability to the entire Chicago metro area,” adds George Woodward, CEO of Trilogy Networks. “Their ability to optimally route our mobile traffic was a critical consideration for selecting this strategic location. The facility coupled with the capabilities of the United IX network meets the connectivity and latency requirements for our critical edge applications.”

To learn more about Trilogy Networks visit https://trilogynet.com. To find out about New Continuum’s multi-tenant data center and the United IX, please visit http://www.newcontinuum.net.

About New Continuum Data Centers

New Continuum Data Centers (“NCDC”) is a multi-tenant data center operator in the western Chicago suburbs. NCDC operates an 80,000-square-foot, purpose-built, concurrently maintainable facility in West Chicago, IL. NCDC offers highly flexible wholesale and retail colocation services to enterprises and small businesses. New Continuum’s products range from basic colocation to private cages, private suites and secured data halls. Additionally, NCDC offers unique connectivity and peering solutions through its partnership with United IX (http://www.unitedix.net). New Continuum’s 2N power design can accommodate some of the highest density cabinet footprints, and with its efficient technologies and robust cooling infrastructure it can deliver leading edge PUEs. To learn more, please visit http://www.newcontinuum.net, or call 877-432-2656.

About Trilogy Networks

Trilogy is establishing a leadership position in the emerging Edge Compute ecosystem with the deployment of several Metro, Regional and On-Premise Cloud installations across the United States. Trilogy delivers virtual network functions and cloud native applications to the edge of the network with near zero touch automation and orchestration. We provide our application partners a clear path to revenue opportunities with a consistent service delivery platform across numerous edge locations. Trilogy operates LinX™, a virtual private network interconnecting wireless and wireline operators to service providers across the nation. LinX serves as the backbone for the ultra-reliable low latency connectivity to thousands of micro edge cloud locations. To learn more, please visit https://trilogynet.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:41aVALVOLINE : Announces Opening of New Franchised Quick-Lube Center in Salt Lake City Area; New location marks company's fourth service center in the Salt Lake area and expands network of more than 1,300 company-owned and franchised quick lube locations
AQ
11:41aBOMBARDIER : Global 7500 Aircraft Completes the World's Longest Range Business Jet Flight in History
AQ
11:41aMINDBREEZE : Named among Top 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management in 2019 by KMWorld for Tenth Year in a Row
BU
11:40aKANDI TECHNOLOGIES : JV Company Signs Strategic Cooperative Agreement with China Resources (Zhejiang) Vehicle and Ship Natural Gas Co., Ltd
AQ
11:40aBORGWARNER : EGR Technology Enables NOX Reductions for a Variety of Hyundai Motor Group's Engines; Clean solution reduces NOX and CO; Up to 2.5 % improved fuel efficiency for gasoline and hybrid vehicles; Produced locally in South Korea for the first time
AQ
11:40aRENAULT : Jean-philippe roubes appointed director for customer experience and dealer network development at groupe renault uk
AQ
11:40aSBI and Hitachi launch joint venture; The JV - SBI Payment Services Pvt. Ltd. (SBIPSPL) - to boost digital payments
AQ
11:40aNATIONAL EXPRESS : Students get a helping hand from National Express West Midlands
AQ
11:40aAPOLLO TYRES : felicitates women achievers; Celebrating the positive impact that these women have brought in every arena
AQ
11:40aOMNICOM : TBWA'S Circle of Women Leadership Development Program expands to include client-side marketers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income
3OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Berlin backs Deutsche Bank merger despite risk of shortfall - sources

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.