Trilogy Networks Selects New Continuum to Deploy its Edge Cloud Platform ConEx™

Data center owner and operator New Continuum Holdings Corporation, which
operates New Continuum Data Centers (“New Continuum”) (http://www.newcontinuum.net)
and United Internet Exchange, LLC (“United IX”) (http://www.unitedix.net),
announces that Trilogy Networks has selected its West Chicago data
center as one of its metro edge locations to serve the Chicago
metropolitan area. Trilogy will leverage connections to United IX to
optimize mobile traffic routing, and to build the core of its network
function virtualization (NFV) software platform.
The Trilogy Edge Cloud Platform ConEx™
provides plug-and-play deployment of network function virtualization
solutions with cloud-native applications specifically for wireless
networks. This includes IP traffic optimization, as well as private and
public cloud connections to improve overall network performance. By
selecting New Continuum’s Data Center in West Chicago, Trilogy plans to
leverage this location to deliver more sophisticated network services
that require ultra-low-latency delivery on mobile networks. Trilogy
currently partners with wireless infrastructure providers in other
regions to build edge clouds all throughout the country.
New Continuum is a leader in defining next generation, multi-tenant data
center services. Its flagship facility in West Chicago is engineered for
maximum flexibility, providing ample power redundancy and density.
Adding to its service capabilities is the facility’s rich connectivity
options and optimal traffic routing enabled through its partnership with
United IX, a network neutral software-enabled interconnection platform.
“We welcome Trilogy to our facility and are excited to participate in
the growing edge ecosystem,” comments New Continuum Chairman and CEO Eli
D. Scher. “Trilogy’s demonstrated success in providing edge cloud
platforms in major metropolitan regions and on-premise locations across
the nation underscores the value of dynamic management of network
capabilities by mobile operators. It creates an immediate opportunity to
deliver critical edge services to enterprises throughout the Chicago
area while optimizing the efficient delivery of mobile traffic. Our
partners will have a smooth path to deliver next generation mobile
services.”
“New Continuum offers us an ideal opportunity to deploy our Edge Cloud
solutions for availability to the entire Chicago metro area,” adds
George Woodward, CEO of Trilogy Networks. “Their ability to optimally
route our mobile traffic was a critical consideration for selecting this
strategic location. The facility coupled with the capabilities of the
United IX network meets the connectivity and latency requirements for
our critical edge applications.”
To learn more about Trilogy Networks visit https://trilogynet.com.
To find out about New Continuum’s multi-tenant data center and the
United IX, please visit http://www.newcontinuum.net.
About New Continuum Data Centers
New Continuum Data Centers (“NCDC”) is a multi-tenant data center
operator in the western Chicago suburbs. NCDC operates an
80,000-square-foot, purpose-built, concurrently maintainable facility in
West Chicago, IL. NCDC offers highly flexible wholesale and retail
colocation services to enterprises and small businesses. New Continuum’s
products range from basic colocation to private cages, private suites
and secured data halls. Additionally, NCDC offers unique connectivity
and peering solutions through its partnership with United IX (http://www.unitedix.net).
New Continuum’s 2N power design can accommodate some of the highest
density cabinet footprints, and with its efficient technologies and
robust cooling infrastructure it can deliver leading edge PUEs. To learn
more, please visit http://www.newcontinuum.net,
or call 877-432-2656.
About Trilogy Networks
Trilogy is establishing a leadership position in the emerging Edge
Compute ecosystem with the deployment of several Metro, Regional and
On-Premise Cloud installations across the United States. Trilogy
delivers virtual network functions and cloud native applications to the
edge of the network with near zero touch automation and orchestration.
We provide our application partners a clear path to revenue
opportunities with a consistent service delivery platform across
numerous edge locations. Trilogy operates LinX™, a virtual private
network interconnecting wireless and wireline operators to service
providers across the nation. LinX serves as the backbone for the
ultra-reliable low latency connectivity to thousands of micro edge cloud
locations. To learn more, please visit https://trilogynet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005532/en/