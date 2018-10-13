Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commis : Draft Amended AML/CFT Guidelines for Public Consultation

The proposed amendments to the AML/CFT Guidelines of November, 2011 (the 'proposed amended Guidelines') are being made pursuant to Section 146 of the Securities Act, Chap. 83:02 of the Laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (the 'Securities Act'). These Guidelines outline the TTSEC's updated framework for the supervision and enforcement of the national AML/CFT suite of legislation with a view to mitigating ML/TF risks in the securities sector.

You are hereby invited to submit written comments on the proposed amended Guidelines. Comments may be submitted to the Commission on or before Monday 5th November, 2018 by emailing same to aml@ttsec.org.tt.

Draft AML/CFT GUIDELINES 2018 for public consultation