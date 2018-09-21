Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange : Daily Written Report Bond Market for 21.09.18

Written Report Bond Market for Friday, 21 Sep, 2018

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 8 securities of which 3 advanced, 5 declined and 0 traded firm.

The $1,200M NIF Series A 4.50% 09.08.2023 (NIF090823) was the only active security on the Corporate Bond Market, posting a face value of $674,000.00 with a trade value of $682,425.00. NIF090823 increased by $0.15 to end at $101.25.

The Government Bond market registered a total face value of $16,231,000.00 and trade value of $16,795,934.00. The trades were as follows: