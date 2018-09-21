Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange : Daily Written Report Bond Market for 21.09.18

Written Report Bond Market for Friday, 21 Sep, 2018
Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 8 securities of which 3 advanced, 5 declined and 0 traded firm.
The $1,200M NIF Series A 4.50% 09.08.2023 (NIF090823) was the only active security on the Corporate Bond Market, posting a face value of $674,000.00 with a trade value of $682,425.00. NIF090823 increased by $0.15 to end at $101.25.
The Government Bond market registered a total face value of $16,231,000.00 and trade value of $16,795,934.00. The trades were as follows:
1,500M Government of Trinidad & Tobago 7.75% 23.04.2024 (D233) posted a face value of $1,510,000.00 and trade value of $1,824,533.00. D233 decreased by $0.10 to end at $120.83.
$1,000M (1,162.913M) Government of Trinidad & Tobago 4.50% 16.05.2028 (E163) posted a face value of $500,000.00 and trade value of $503,350.00. E163 decreased by $0.48 to end at $100.67.
$1,000M Government of Trinidad & Tobago 2.60% 21.05.2020 (E210) posted a face value of $2,640,000.00 and trade value of $2,630,760.00. E210 increased by $0.33 to end at $99.65.
$300M Government of Trinidad & Tobago 6.15% 03.08.2019 (H037) posted a face value of $4,700,000.00 and trade value of $4,845,700.00. H037 decreased by $3.57 to end at $103.10.
$300M Government of Trinidad & Tobago 6.10% 22.09.2019 (I224) posted a face value of $850,000.00 and trade value of $878,305.00. I224 decreased by $3.45 to end at $103.33.
$1,451.841M Government of Trinidad & Tobago 2.80% 23.09.26 (I234) posted a face value of $275,000.00 and trade value of $ 250,800.00. I234 decreased by $0.55 to end at $91.20.
$500M ($1,000 M) Government of Trinidad & Tobago 3.80% 19.12.2022 (L197) posted a face value of $5,756,000.00 and trade value of $ 5,862,486.00. L197 increased by $2.25 to end at $101.85.
Disclaimer
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 19:53:01 UTC