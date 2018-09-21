Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange : Daily Written Report Bond Market for 21.09.18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 09:54pm CEST

Written Report Bond Market for Friday, 21 Sep, 2018

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 8 securities of which 3 advanced, 5 declined and 0 traded firm.

The $1,200M NIF Series A 4.50% 09.08.2023 (NIF090823) was the only active security on the Corporate Bond Market, posting a face value of $674,000.00 with a trade value of $682,425.00. NIF090823 increased by $0.15 to end at $101.25.

The Government Bond market registered a total face value of $16,231,000.00 and trade value of $16,795,934.00. The trades were as follows:

  • 1,500M Government of Trinidad & Tobago 7.75% 23.04.2024 (D233) posted a face value of $1,510,000.00 and trade value of $1,824,533.00. D233 decreased by $0.10 to end at $120.83.

  • $1,000M (1,162.913M) Government of Trinidad & Tobago 4.50% 16.05.2028 (E163) posted a face value of $500,000.00 and trade value of $503,350.00. E163 decreased by $0.48 to end at $100.67.

  • $1,000M Government of Trinidad & Tobago 2.60% 21.05.2020 (E210) posted a face value of $2,640,000.00 and trade value of $2,630,760.00. E210 increased by $0.33 to end at $99.65.

  • $300M Government of Trinidad & Tobago 6.15% 03.08.2019 (H037) posted a face value of $4,700,000.00 and trade value of $4,845,700.00. H037 decreased by $3.57 to end at $103.10.

  • $300M Government of Trinidad & Tobago 6.10% 22.09.2019 (I224) posted a face value of $850,000.00 and trade value of $878,305.00. I224 decreased by $3.45 to end at $103.33.

  • $1,451.841M Government of Trinidad & Tobago 2.80% 23.09.26 (I234) posted a face value of $275,000.00 and trade value of $ 250,800.00. I234 decreased by $0.55 to end at $91.20.

  • $500M ($1,000 M) Government of Trinidad & Tobago 3.80% 19.12.2022 (L197) posted a face value of $5,756,000.00 and trade value of $ 5,862,486.00. L197 increased by $2.25 to end at $101.85.

Disclaimer

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 19:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26pWhite House optimistic on China trade; no date for more talks
RE
10:26pFactbox - U.S. companies react on impact of Trump trade tariffs
RE
10:24pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Steady As Focus Shifts To Fed Gathering
DJ
10:19pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : H.R. 6757, Family Savings Act of 2018
PU
10:19pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : H.R. 6760, Protecting Family and Small Business Tax Cuts Act of 2018
PU
10:19pISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN : Minister Ng concludes productive visit to China
PU
10:19pNATURAL RESOURCES CANADA : Remarks by Minister Sohi at the Panel on Gender Equality in the Energy Sector at the G7 Energy Minister’s Meeting
PU
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10:12pTSX rises 0.06 percent
RE
10:04pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Saddened by Deadly Ferry Disaster in United Republic of Tanzania
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
2MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
3REPSOL : Caixa, Repsol Shares Fall After Caixa's Stake Sale News
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation
5NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.