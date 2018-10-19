Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange : Guardian Holdings Limited - Change in Senior Management

SHAREHOLDERS' ANNOUNCEMENT
CHANGES TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT
Guardian Holdings Limited (GHL) wishes to advise that Mr. Richard Espinet, Group President, Property and Casualty has retired from GHL and by extension he retires from the Board of Directors of the Company with e ect from October 31, 2018.
Guardian Group takes this opportunity to sincerely thank Mr. Espinet for his invaluable contribution and wishes him well in the future.
This Notice is published pursuant to Section 64(1) (b) of the Securities Act 2012.
Ravi Tewari
Group Chief Executive O icer October 19, 2018
