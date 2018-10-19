Log in
Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange : Guardian Holdings Limited - Change in Senior Management

10/19/2018 | 08:38pm CEST

SHAREHOLDERS' ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGES TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Guardian Holdings Limited (GHL) wishes to advise that Mr. Richard Espinet, Group President, Property and Casualty has retired from GHL and by extension he retires from the Board of Directors of the Company with e ect from October 31, 2018.

Guardian Group takes this opportunity to sincerely thank Mr. Espinet for his invaluable contribution and wishes him well in the future.

This Notice is published pursuant to Section 64(1) (b) of the Securities Act 2012.

Ravi Tewari

Group Chief Executive O icer October 19, 2018

Disclaimer

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 18:37:08 UTC
