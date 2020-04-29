Trinity Capital : Schedules Release of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

Trinity Capital Inc. (“Trinity” or the “Company”), a leading specialty lending company that provides debt and equipment financing to growth stage companies backed by technology banks, venture capital and private equity firms, today announced that it has scheduled its first quarter 2020 financial results conference call for Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). Trinity will release its financial results after market close that same day.

To listen to the call, please dial (888) 285-0969, or (706) 758-9224 internationally, and reference Conference ID: 3464987 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for seven days. To access the replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 and enter the passcode 3464987.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a BDC under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt and equipment financing to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments consisting primarily of term debt and equipment financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit https://trincapinvestment.com/.

