Trinity Christian College Partners With Upkey to Provide Over $1.5 Million of Academic Credit to Students Displaced by COVID-19

05/14/2020 | 08:39am EDT

CHICAGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Upkey, a Chicago startup, offering free online resources to help students with career-readiness, announced its partnership with Trinity Christian College to offer more than $1.5 million worth of academic credit to students participating in its virtual internship program. Since opening the application process in April, Upkey has had more than 5,000 students apply. 

Driven by a commitment to provide unique educational opportunities that seek the public good, Trinity, a four-year Chicago-based liberal arts college, is offering three academic credits to students who successfully complete Upkey's online internship and business education program. The program is open to 1,000 students with the application process closing May 17. 

"While COVID-19 has brought many unpredictable and abrupt changes, it cannot shake us from our core mission of helping students flourish by providing accessible education," said Aaron Kuecker, Provost at Trinity Christian College. "When we learned about Upkey's digital summer internships and saw their inspiring vision for helping students thrive, we were eager to create additional value in the program by making it possible for students to have their educational experience transcripted for college credit."

Upkey's Virtual Internship Program is an eight-week educational experience, starting on June 1. Each week, participants will be learning from expert sources, conducting research, and completing interactive projects. The program will cover a broad range of topics developed with the support of faculty from leading universities and top business schools across the nation. 

"We are so humbled with the volume of students who have reached out and thanked us for creating an opportunity for them," said Amir Badr, Founder and CEO, Upkey. "Everyone at Upkey is grateful for Trinity's help in providing real college credit to students who were impacted by COVID-19. These credits will help students both educationally and financially."

Students looking to apply and organizations interested in discovering unique ways to give back can visit www.upkey.com

About Upkey
Upkey provides free online educational resources to students ranging from high-school to university level. Through gamified modules, the company focuses on making professional growth, fun, easy, and accessible to everyone. The goal of Upkey is to create equal opportunities across the board, and provide underrepresented students the tools needed to be successful in their career path. In the past six months, the company has served over 15,000 students across the nation. Those interested in learning more can visit www.upkey.com

Media Contact Information
Jessica Kwan
Jessica@upkey.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinity-christian-college-partners-with-upkey-to-provide-over-1-5-million-of-academic-credit-to-students-displaced-by-covid-19--301059373.html

SOURCE Upkey


© PRNewswire 2020
