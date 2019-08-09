Trinity Investments Hires Hospitality Industry Veteran Christopher Ford as Senior Vice President of Asset Management

Strategic appointment further enhances Trinity’s asset management capabilities

Trinity Real Estate Investments LLC (“Trinity”), a leading private real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of hospitality industry veteran Christopher A. Ford as Senior Vice President of Asset Management, adding another highly experienced executive to its growing asset management team.

Mr. Ford joins Trinity from Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Asset Management Europe and Asia. In his new position, he is responsible for operational oversight of Trinity’s investment portfolio. Mr. Ford will work closely with Vice President of Development Craig Lovett, who manages the execution of Trinity’s capital improvement initiatives. Both executives report directly to Managing Partner Greg Dickhens, who oversees Trinity’s asset management functions.

Mr. Dickhens commented, “Adding an executive of Chris’ caliber further advances the buildout of our world-class asset management team. As we accelerate our strategy of acquiring complex hotels and resorts with value-add opportunity, we remain focused on building the right infrastructure to support our continued growth. With our recent personnel moves, we are exceptionally well positioned to enhance the value of our investments through effective operational oversight and prudent capital allocation decisions.”

In addition to Mr. Ford, Trinity has bolstered its asset management team with a number of strategic hires over the past year. Most recently, Drew Wallace joined the firm as Director of Asset Management from Davidson Hotels & Resorts, and Ana‑Cecilia Aguilar joined as an Associate from JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group. Both Mr. Wallace and Ms. Aguilar will report to Mr. Ford. Moreover, the capital improvement team led by Mr. Lovett remains focused on driving value creation through the implementation of thoughtful, strategic redevelopment programs. The team’s current pipeline comprises more than $350 million and 3,100 keys in renovation projects in the United States and Mexico. Collectively, the asset management and development teams boast decades of experience devising and advancing strategies to maximize the value of hospitality assets.

“Trinity has been at the forefront of sourcing and acquiring many of the world’s premier resort destinations, which require highly specialized knowledge and operational expertise,” said Mr. Ford. “I’m honored to join such an accomplished firm and look forward to leveraging my skills and experience to further improve operational efficiencies and deliver compelling returns.”

Prior to joining Host Hotels & Resorts in 2006, Mr. Ford served as Vice President of Finance, North America at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. He also spent 15 years working in various roles at Marriott International, Inc. Mr. Ford received a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Kentucky, an MBA from Georgetown University, and an M.S. in Real Estate from Johns Hopkins University.

About Trinity Real Estate Investments LLC

Trinity is a private real estate investment firm with a 20-year history of generating value-added returns. Since its inception, Trinity has consummated more than $6 billion worth of global real estate transactions in the United States, Mexico, and Japan by leveraging its deep institutional knowledge and longstanding local relationships. With considerable expertise covering the full spectrum of property investment, development, and value-enhancing asset management, Trinity generates unique and opportunistic real estate investments in world-class markets. Based in Honolulu, Hawaii, with an office in Los Angeles, California, Trinity’s pursuits span an array of geographic locations and asset types, but share the commonality of being predicated upon best-in-class local relationships and teams of professionals for sourcing, executing, and realizing investments within each of its target markets. For additional information, please visit www.trinityinvestments.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005207/en/