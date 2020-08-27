Log in
Trinity Life Sciences : Bolsters Executive Team

08/27/2020 | 09:09am EDT

Strategic Appointments of Eric Matckie, President, Value & Access, and Jeff Uccello, Senior Vice President, Client Development, Focus on Scale and Growth

Trinity Life Sciences, a global leader in life sciences solutions, today announced it has named two new leaders to its Executive team: Eric Matckie, President of Value & Access and Jeff Uccello, Senior Vice President, Client Development. Both will report directly to Dave Fitzhenry, Trinity’s CEO.

  • Eric Matckie, President, Value & Access -- Mr. Matckie brings over 20 years of market access expertise to Trinity having held Executive Leadership roles with Artisan Healthcare Consulting and Decision Resources Group. He will lead and continue to build Trinity’s Strategic Pricing, Access, Reimbursement and Contracting (SPARC) and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) teams with the goal of expanding the company’s Value & Access function through organic and inorganic growth initiatives. Mr. Matckie holds a BSBA from Fordham University and an MBA from Babson College.
  • Jeff Uccello, Senior Vice President, Client Development -- Mr. Uccello brings more than 16 years’ experience of growing technology companies to the new role at Trinity. He will lead the Commercial efforts to scale the Client Development organization in a way that ensures Trinity remains competitive and client focused. Previously, he was Vice President, Distribution Sales and Customer Account at IntegriChain. Mr. Uccello has a BS in Marketing from the University of Connecticut.

“Trinity has always been laser-focused on its customers, who have in turn rewarded us with a tremendous track record of loyalty and enabled the continued expansion in our scope of services,” said David Fitzhenry, CEO of Trinity. “As we look to the future, we know we want to deepen our relationships with our customers in every way. By adding Eric and Jeff, they strengthen an already outstanding leadership team, adding experience and perspective that will allow us to continue to be the premier partner to our clients in the ever-evolving life sciences commercialization space.”

About Trinity Life Sciences
Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With over 20 years of experience, Trinity is committed to solving clients’ most challenging problems through exceptional levels of service, powerful tools, and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.


© Business Wire 2020
