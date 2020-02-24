Log in
Trinity Life Sciences : Shares “Must-Haves” for Successful Product Launches

02/24/2020 | 08:38am EST

Report Recommends Focused Strategies for a New Decade

Trinity Life Sciences, a global life sciences commercialization solutions provider with extensive experience in launch planning, is sharing lessons learned in its latest report, “Achieving Launch Excellence in this New Decade: Four Must-Haves for an Agile Launch Strategy.”

Life sciences companies preparing to launch a product often find themselves working from patchwork plans with little cross-functional alignment. This report was developed to guide Chief Commercial Officers (CCOs) in focused launch planning across all areas and at all stages of development, including clinical. For emerging biotech companies in particular, a first launch may be “the one chance to get it right,” according to the report. Yet nearly half the CCO respondents to the survey fielded by Trinity indicated that key activities, such as developing the value proposition and value messages, were initiated too late in the launch planning process.

Trinity’s experience in launch support, together with a research study conducted with 30 CCOs on their launch experience, leads to four key recommendations: 1) connect launch imperatives and mid- to long-term strategy; get everyone aligned; 2) develop a global strategy early; 3) invest in critical activities that elucidate the value of the product and the company’s dedication to its success; and 4) develop a “ruthless” prioritization mentality.

Krista Perry, Principal at Trinity, noted, “Launch planning can be overwhelming and stressful at times. Refining your team’s focus on these four recommendations, together with creating a culture of communication and transparency, will foster an agile and effective launch environment.”

For a copy of the report, you are invited to visit: Achieving Launch Excellence in this New Decade.

About Trinity Life Sciences
Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With over 20 years of experience, Trinity is committed to solving clients’ most challenging problems through exceptional levels of service, powerful tools, and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.


© Business Wire 2020
