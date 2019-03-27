Trinity Place Holdings Announces Two New Leases at the Shoppes of Forest Hill in Palm Beach County, Florida

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TPHS) (the “Company”) announced today
that it has executed approximately 14,000 square feet of new leases,
inclusive of a long-term lease with Advanced Health Care LLC to occupy
the 12,700 square foot junior anchor location, and Fade Maniacs
Barbershop for a 1,260 square foot space, at the Shoppes of Forest Hill
Neighborhood Shopping Center in Palm Beach County, Florida. This follows
closely on the heels of the 8,045 square foot lease with a Florida State
Agency executed last month. Anchored by Walmart Marketplace, the 112,000
square foot center is located at the busy intersection of Forest Hill
Boulevard and South Military Trail. The new leases bring the revitalized
center to approximately 90% leased.
Advanced Health Care and Fade Maniacs join other well-known national
tenants at the Shoppes of Forest Hill such as Walmart Neighborhood
Market, the State of Florida, Tire Kingdom, Rent-A-Center, Supercuts,
Boston Market, Taco Bell, as well as several medical offices and dining
establishments at the burgeoning center.
“Trinity welcomes our new tenants to the Shoppes of Forest Hill,” said
Matt Messinger, President & CEO of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. “Advanced
Health Care and our other medical tenants have recognized this center as
an easy, convenient and attractive place for their patients to visit.
With several medical uses at the center, the Shoppes is a one-stop shop
for the community’s health care needs. We also welcome Fade Maniacs, a
specialty men’s barbershop, which adds a highly sought-after recurring
service that will drive traffic and that complements the center greatly.”
Allan Carlisle and Remington Phillips of Cohen Commercial represented
the Landlord on the transaction.
77 Greenwich Development Project
-
The Company’s Downtown Manhattan mixed-use condominium project, 77
Greenwich, crossed the halfway mark, having reached the 26th
floor of the 40 story building and now exceeds a height of 314 feet.
-
Installation of the curtainwall has begun.
-
The custom Deborah Berke & Partners designed sales and marketing
center is slated to open in May 2019 at 17 State Street - a short walk
from the project.
-
The project remains on schedule and on budget and does not require any
further equity investment on the part of the Company.
About Trinity Place Holdings
Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TPHS) (the “Company”) is a real estate
holding, investment and asset management company. The Company’s business
is primarily to own, invest in, manage, develop and/or redevelop real
estate assets and/or real estate related securities. The Company
currently has two multi-family properties, 237 11th Street in
Gowanus/Park Slope, Brooklyn, and a 50% interest in The Berkley, in
Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The Company is also developing a mixed-use
condominium at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan, one of Lower
Manhattan’s premier development sites which will include 90
condominiums, a public elementary school and retail space. The Company
also owns a shopping center located in West Palm Beach, Florida and a
retail property in Paramus, New Jersey. Several of its current assets
are the legacy of certain Syms Corp. and Filene’s Basement holdings as a
result of those companies having emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy
under a plan of reorganization in September 2012, including certain
intellectual property and $222.0 million of Federal tax net operating
losses as well as significant state losses (as of December 31, 2018).
More information on the Company can be found at www.trinityplaceholdings.com
and on our residential properties at http://theberkleybk.com/
as well as www.237eleventh.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and
projections about future events and are not guarantees of future
performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that cannot
be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, the actual performance of
the Company may differ materially from those expressed or implied by
such forward-looking statements. For a more complete description of
these and other possible risks and uncertainties, please refer to our
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well
as to our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only
as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.
