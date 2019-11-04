Log in
Trintech : Protiviti and Trintech Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Global Organizations Transform Financial Processes

0
11/04/2019 | 11:05am EST

DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Protiviti and Trintech Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Global Organizations Transform Financial Processes

04.11.2019 / 17:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, and Protiviti, a global consulting firm, today announced a strategic alliance to deliver finance solutions that empower finance & accounting (F&A) teams to deliver real-time financial intelligence to executives and add strategic value to the enterprise.

"Our strategic alliance with Trintech supports our holistic view around aligning people, process and technology to help reduce the cost and risk for finance and accounting teams, while enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of the financial reporting cycle," said Chris Wright, managing director and global leader of the Business Performance Improvement practice at Protiviti.

With this strategic alliance, Trintech and Protiviti can provide F&A teams with effective finance processes and technology solutions that optimize efficiencies, visibility, governance and control across the entire Record to Report process. By improving and automating finance operations, Trintech and Protiviti help CFO organizations reduce costs and risk and allow them to free up valuable resources to refocus their time and effort on other initiatives critical to the business.

"We are confident that organizations committed to digitally enabling their financial processes will benefit immensely from the strategic combination of Trintech's financial solutions portfolio and Protiviti's expertise in helping businesses simplify and automate their processes," says Russ Hubbard, Chief Revenue Officer at Trintech. "Together, we aim to help leading enterprises not only navigate the challenges associated with the financial close process, but to also accelerate their financial transformation journey so they capture the full value of being simple, agile and efficient as early as possible."

For more information, register to our one-hour webinar on November 12th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CST where Protiviti's finance transformation experts Ken Thomas, Neil Koenck and Kathie Topel will walk through the methodology of transforming the Record to Report process to create an intelligent workplace that truly changes the way people work. Attendees will also hear from Syril Mathai about how Trintech's solutions can enable process improvement through automation and provide actionable data intelligence as the process is executed.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET?, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Kelli Shoevlin/Trintech
1 (972) 739-1680
Kelli.Shoevlin@trintech.com

Kathy Keller/Protiviti
1 (408) 808-3242
kathy.keller@protiviti.com

SOURCE: Trintech


News Source: Issuer Direct

04.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Trintech, Inc.
United States
EQS News ID: 903783

 
End of News DGAP News Service

903783  04.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=903783&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
