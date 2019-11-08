Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trio Sana, makers of Certified NOP Organic Frankincense and Dietary Supplements, Looks to Make World Better and Healthier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 03:06am EST

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Sana is trying to make the world better and healthier.

As a health and wellness company based in the United Kingdom, Trio Sana has developed two dietary supplements plus Certified NOP organic frankincense that is harvested in Somaliland.

It is in the “Land of Frankincense,” Somaliland, that Certified NOP (National Organic Program)-Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii is harvested by the local farming community for their economic benefit.

“We are a wellness company that wanted to make sure the local people were real partners with us. In the past, many companies took advantage of the farmers financially, as well as the land itself,” said Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana. “We have created a partnership with them to make sure their community can thrive.”

To accomplish this goal, the farmers receive a fair price for their crops. The entire community also benefits from a community fund Trio Sana created with money from profits.

“We are also working toward earning a “Fair for Life” accreditation,” Cobain said, adding that this would ensure the creation of a responsible supply chain.  

Fairforlife.org states that it "promotes an approach of Fair Trade that allows all producers and workers who are at a socio-economic disadvantage to access a wide range of social and economic benefits."

As a company, Trio Sana is introducing three products to the American consumer:

  • Kollagenix-Sports was developed by using Trio Sana's Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. This process combined marine collagen with the three vital nutrients for the joints and muscles to work synergistically together, which maximizes their effectiveness.
  • Kollagenix-R, which also employs NNCT, uses marine collagen and combines it with all 13 anti-aging vitamins.
  • Certified NOP Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii from Somaliland has been used for its therapeutic benefits throughout the millennium. The NOP certification means Trio Sana’s frankincense meets the highest quality organic standard.

Cobain said Trio Sana is committed to developing nutritional supplements that help improve the quality of people’s lives.

“We created two supplements that target problems that people deal with every day,” Cobain said. “Sooner or later, people have joint problems, and most everyone wants to hold off the aging process.”

Cobain said frankincense is an essential oil that has been used for centuries because of its therapeutic benefits.

“We want everyone to be healthy – our consumers and our partners,” Cobain said.

For additional information about Trio Sana's Kollagenix products, check out vitabeauti.com.  

 

Attachment 

Andrew Polin
Trio Sana
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:55aBECHTLE : is Cisco Security Partner of the Year
PU
03:53aXXL ASA : - new share capital registered
AQ
03:53aPENNEXX FOODS : PNNX Pennexx, Inc., a Public company, Completes Major Acquisitions to Become a Key Provider of Prepaid Debit, Credit and Gift Cards with Artificial Intelligence
AQ
03:51aPhoenix Group Holdings Group Chief Executive Clive Bannister to Retire Next March
DJ
03:50aPEPTONIC MEDICAL : Interim report period from January 2019 to September 2019 Peptonic Medical AB (publ) org nr 556776-3064
PU
03:50aPARAGON BANKING : 08/11/2019 | Paragon launches 40 Day Notice savings account
PU
03:50aMBH CORPORATION PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:48aCARREFOUR : Supermarket group Carrefour to sell off Rue du Commerce online site
RE
03:46aBIOSERVO TECHNOLOGIES PUBL : Nomination Committee appointed before the annual general meeting of Bioservo 2020
AQ
03:45aCATENA MEDIA : Invitation to the presentation of Catena Media´s interim report July – September 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : sees 2019 profit in upper half of target range after solid third quarter
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : Richemont shrugs off Hong Kong protests as jewellery shines
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group