Trio Sana, makers of Certified NOP Organic Frankincense and Dietary Supplements, Looks to Make World Better and Healthier

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Sana is trying to make the world better and healthier.

As a health and wellness company based in the United Kingdom, Trio Sana has developed two dietary supplements plus Certified NOP organic frankincense that is harvested in Somaliland.

It is in the “Land of Frankincense,” Somaliland, that Certified NOP (National Organic Program)-Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii is harvested by the local farming community for their economic benefit.

“We are a wellness company that wanted to make sure the local people were real partners with us. In the past, many companies took advantage of the farmers financially, as well as the land itself,” said Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana. “We have created a partnership with them to make sure their community can thrive.”

To accomplish this goal, the farmers receive a fair price for their crops. The entire community also benefits from a community fund Trio Sana created with money from profits.

“We are also working toward earning a “Fair for Life” accreditation,” Cobain said, adding that this would ensure the creation of a responsible supply chain.

Fairforlife.org states that it "promotes an approach of Fair Trade that allows all producers and workers who are at a socio-economic disadvantage to access a wide range of social and economic benefits."

As a company, Trio Sana is introducing three products to the American consumer:

Kollagenix-Sports was developed by using Trio Sana's Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. This process combined marine collagen with the three vital nutrients for the joints and muscles to work synergistically together, which maximizes their effectiveness.

Kollagenix-R, which also employs NNCT, uses marine collagen and combines it with all 13 anti-aging vitamins.

Certified NOP Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii from Somaliland has been used for its therapeutic benefits throughout the millennium. The NOP certification means Trio Sana’s frankincense meets the highest quality organic standard.

Cobain said Trio Sana is committed to developing nutritional supplements that help improve the quality of people’s lives.

“We created two supplements that target problems that people deal with every day,” Cobain said. “Sooner or later, people have joint problems, and most everyone wants to hold off the aging process.”

Cobain said frankincense is an essential oil that has been used for centuries because of its therapeutic benefits.

“We want everyone to be healthy – our consumers and our partners,” Cobain said.

