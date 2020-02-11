Trio of Enterprise Firms Harness Orion Innovation to Spur New Growth

Ameritas Investment Company LLC., Benjamin F. Edwards, and Great Valley Advisor Group meet unique needs with Orion technology

Showcasing its commitment to serving financial institutions with unique and complex needs, Orion Advisor Solutions, ("Orion"), the premier provider of financial advisor technology and investment solutions, today announces partnerships with Ameritas Investment Company LLC, Benjamin F. Edwards, and Great Valley Advisor Group. Each of these firms, totaling more than $35.3 billion in managed assets, chose Orion as a tool to both drive the efficiency of their businesses and deliver an outstanding client experience.

When handling challenges like multiple custodians, a complicated mix of off-platform assets, or the growing need to work faster and better, financial institutions require increasingly sophisticated solutions. Recognizing this demand, Orion has expanded and redefined its marketplace vision, synthesizing the industry-leading technology of Orion Advisor Tech and the flexible outsourcing capabilities of Orion Portfolio Solutions to offer a continuum of services designed to fit the individual needs of enterprise-level users.

“Every advisor’s success story is unique, and so are the solutions they require as they and their clients grow in complexity,” said Orion founder and CEO Eric Clarke. “Not only does our platform offer solutions for the day-to-day challenges faced by large-scale firms, it allows our partners to custom-build their tech stacks and service solutions in order to save time and distinguish themselves in a hyper-competitive market.”

Making their mark with Orion tech

In the midst of digital disruption and evolving client expectations, Orion’s technology is able to spur new growth for the most venerable of financial institutions. Ameritas Investment Company LLC has served its clients for more than a century, enduring and thriving because it embraces innovation. Orion’s technology will help its $6.5 billion AUM wealth management business stand out in a competitive marketplace.

“The Orion platform helps advisors working with Ameritas streamline their wealth management practice, integrating Ameritas applications seamlessly into a user-friendly solution,” said Mike Moss, second vice president, wealth management, at Ameritas Investment Company LLC.

“Not only are we integrating new business into the platform, Orion works with us to add our previous business, as well. The simplicity the Orion platform offers is setting Ameritas apart from our competitors,” Moss said.

Orion’s technology can simplify even the most complex asset management challenges presented by multi-custodial wealth managers with national footprints, while simultaneously invigorating the client experience. Benjamin F. Edwards, a firm with more than $26 billion in managed assets and offices in 27 states, needed a tech solution to clearly illuminate the intricate variety of assets held by their clients. They chose Orion both for their core business and for Edwards Wealth Management, a subsidiary that delivers back- and middle-office services to independent advisors.

By embracing Orion as the primary component of Benjamin F. Edwards’ tech stack, the firm adopts a comprehensive and custodian-agnostic solution that will catalyze client engagement and business insights. The firm will take advantage of Orion’s intuitive client portal, powered by Advizr's next-generation financial planning technology and Orion’s performance and client data insights. They will also migrate assets from the firm’s 130,000 accounts and five years of historical transactions to the Orion platform.

“Our clients expect us to offer the same intuitive convenience and 24/7 access they enjoy as consumers, and Orion will help us give them a one-stop place to quarterback their entire financial lives,” said Chris Keller, EVP and director of business services at Benjamin F. Edwards.

Powerful, flexible solutions

The pursuit of a great client experience and greater efficiency also led Great Valley Advisor Group, a Philadelphia-based hybrid RIA with more than $2.5 billion in managed assets across all of its businesses. The firm needed a tool to handle off-platform assets with multiple custodians, which Orion's performance reporting provides.

In addition to next-generation reporting, Great Valley Advisors are also excited at the possibilities created by Eclipse™, Orion’s trading and rebalancing platform, and by Orion’s tax-loss harvesting capabilities.

“Orion’s rapid pace of innovation, next-generation tools for trading, and performance reporting will help us deliver greater clarity to our clients and fuel our continued growth,” said James Spinelli, COO and Managing Director at Great Valley.

“Firms on the enterprise level often struggle to find solutions that can give them exactly what they need,” said Todd Bertucci, senior vice president of business development at Orion. “We’re proud to offer custom-tailored solutions to firms of every size and structure.”

To find out more about how Orion has re-energized successful firms with a wide spectrum of customized solutions, visit here.

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion Advisor Solutions offers a personalized financial management platform at scale, including best-in-class financial technology, comprehensive investment solutions, and responsive support services to help fiduciary-minded advisors and firms of all sizes realize their unique visions for success. Through our subsidiary organizations, Orion Advisor Tech with more than $1 trillion in AUA and 3.3 million accounts; Orion Portfolio Solutions; CLS Investments; and Constellation Trust Company; our clients range from boutique RIAs to enterprise-level firms, all of which use Orion’s continuum of solutions and integrations to better serve their clients, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management and public finance. Securities and investment advisory services offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit Ameritas.com.

About Benjamin F. Edwards

Benjamin F. Edwards is a privately-held full service, national wealth management firm headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Founded in 2008 by Benjamin F. (Tad) Edwards IV, Benjamin F. Edwards opened its first branch in 2009 and currently has 72 branch offices in 27 states, with more than 600 employees, and $26 billion in assets under management. A subsidiary of Benjamin Edwards, Inc., Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. is a full-service broker-dealer offering a wide array of investment management and investment banking services to its clients and advisors. In 2019, the firm launched a registered investment advisor (RIA), Edwards Wealth Management. For those advisors looking to start their independent practice, EWM takes a consultative approach to helping them get started. Edwards Wealth Management is a custodian-agnostic corporate RIA firm that delivers a comprehensive, best-in-class, back-office platform providing independently-owned advisory firms to operate their business and delegate their burdens. For more information about Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., please visit benjaminfedwards.com, or follow the company on Twitter @GrowWithBFEC.

About Great Valley Advisor Group

Great Valley Advisor Group (“GVA”) is a technology driven full-service Registered Investment Advisor. GVA partners with select independent financial advisors by providing customized technology, investment strategies, compliance, and back-office solutions. With access to multiple custodians and third party money managers, our advisors have the choice and flexibility to run their business the way they want. For more information, visit greatvalleyadvisors.com.

0284-OAS-2/7/2020

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005632/en/