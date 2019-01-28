TripActions : Taps Travel Veteran to Lead Booking Experience and Supplier Relations

TripActions, the fastest-growing business travel platform loved by the world’s most innovative companies, today announced Expedia Group’s Daniel Finkel has joined the company as its new Vice President of Booking Experience and Supplier Strategy. As TripActions continues to strengthen its innovative travel management platform, Finkel will be responsible for scaling up the company’s shopping capabilities as well as the depth and diversity of its content. He will also lead the company’s growing supplier relations team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005122/en/

Daniel Finkel, Vice President of Booking Experience and Supplier Strategy (Photo: Business Wire)

“TripActions strives to make the lives of business travelers better by delivering a world-class experience – from the time they begin to book their trips all through their journeys until they return home,” said Ariel Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of TripActions. “For us to deliver on this mission, we are committed to working closely with our suppliers, from the airlines to the hotels. We are thrilled to have Daniel join us to lead this effort and be part of the team that is focused on building an amazing experience for travelers.”

Finkel has spent the past seven years at Expedia Group leading strategy and business development efforts across a wide range of areas including air, lodging and media. Prior to joining Expedia in 2012, he held a leadership role at SRA International. Finkel is a graduate of Brown University and received his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“I am truly excited to help continue TripActions’ journey of finding the optimal balance between customer experience, supplier differentiation and technology innovations,” said Finkel. “TripActions is rapidly innovating and positively disrupting the traditional agency/supplier/distribution relationship through meaningful collaboration and technical ingenuity. I am thrilled to be a part of this amazing team.”

About TripActions

At TripActions, we believe nothing can truly replace the value of being there in person. So we built an end-to-end travel platform to make business travel as easy as possible for companies and their travelers. TripActions travelers enjoy personalized results to book a trip in minutes, a wide selection of flights, hotels and transportation, and proactive 24/7 support to help when plans change. Find out why leading companies such as Dropbox, Lyft, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, Stella & Dot and the ACLU trust TripActions for their business travel. TripActions is Bay Area-based and was founded in 2015 by Ariel Cohen and Ilan Twig. Learn more at TripActions.com or on the TripActions blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005122/en/