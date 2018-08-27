Log in
Triple Crown Realty Trust Announces New Board Member

08/27/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triple Crown Realty Trust, the investment vehicle behind one of the largest redevelopment projects in Kansas, announces the appointment of Scott Schwindaman to its Board of Directors.

0_int_IMG_6000_ScottSheadshot2009.jpg
Scott Schwindaman


2_int_triple-crown-realty-trust.png


“We are pleased to bring Scott’s wealth of talent, experience and leadership to the table to help Triple Crown develop on a scale that will transform Wichita for generations,” said Jeff Lange, principal of Lange Real Estate and TCRS, LLC, fund manager for Triple Crown Realty Trust.

Scott Schwindaman is president and CEO of Lubrication Engineers, a Wichita-based manufacturing company with more than 100 employees in the U.S. and a worldwide network of independent consultants and distributors. He also serves as vice president of Alpha BioSystems, a company that manufactures all-natural products for improving soil health and yielding stronger crops and vegetation.

Scott served as the 2017 chairman of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors and serves on the executive board of the Greater Wichita Partnership. He was instrumental in the formation of two Wichita business initiatives: the Entrepreneurial Task Force and the e2e Accelerator, and he serves as co-chair of Project Wichita, a 10-year regional visioning initiative. He is on the boards of Buddy Brands and the Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Association. Scott and his family raise, train and breed horses at their Cowskin Creek Clydesdale Farm in Goddard, Kan.

------

Triple Crown Realty Trust, LP is a real estate investment vehicle funding one of the largest redevelopment projects in Kansas. TCRT is acquiring and developing industrial, distribution, warehouse, retail, office, healthcare, retirement and multi-family opportunities in the Crossgate District in Wichita, Kan. and additional locations along the I-35 corridor. The Crossgate District is a 13-square-mile area being redeveloped to its highest and best use, including the Iron Horse Manufacturing Park and Steeple Bay mixed use shopping area. Iron Horse recently completed a 103,000-square-foot office and warehouse headquarters for Hyper Pet LLC. Gander Outdoors and Camping World are under construction as retail anchors in Steeple Bay, scheduled to open in early 2019.

For more information about Triple Crown Realty Trust, call 316-529-3100.

-###-

Attachment 

Bruce Rowley
Triple Crown Realty Trust
316.977.9600
browley@rsmconnect.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
