Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Triple Point Social Housing REIT : Acquisitions Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 02:08am EDT

18 April 2019

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

(the 'Company' or, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

ACQUISITIONS UPDATE

The Board of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (ticker: SOHO) is pleased to announce that the Group has completed the acquisition of six supported housing properties and acquired the land and entered into forward funding arrangements to develop another two supported housing schemes, comprising 80 units in total, for an aggregate commitment of £14.8 million (excluding costs). The properties are located in South Scotland (24 units), the North West (18 units), South Wales (14 units), the South West (8 units), Yorkshire (8 units), the West Midlands (4 units) and the South East (4 units).

The Group has entered into new FRI leases in respect of each of the properties (other than the forward funded assets) for a minimum period of 20 years with the ability to extend. These leases are with specialist housing associations, including Falcon Housing Association, Hilldale Housing Association and Inclusion Housing.

In relation to the forward funded assets, the Group will enter into new FRI leases with Inclusion Housing on practical completion of each scheme, for a minimum period of 20 years with the ability to extend.

All the housing associations are regulated by the Regulator of Social Housing.

The rents received under the leases are (or will be, in the case of the forward funded assets) subject to annual, upward-only rent reviews, increasing in line with the Consumer Price Index.

The properties comprise (or will comprise once construction completes) specialist, high quality homes for individuals with mental health and other support and care needs.

The properties generate (or will generate once construction completes) net initial yields in line with the Company's investment criteria and returns profile.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Triple Point Investment Management LLP

(Delegated Investment Manager)

Tel: 020 7201 8976

James Cranmer

Ben Beaton

Max Shenkman

Justin Hubble

Akur Limited (Joint Financial Adviser)

Tel: 020 7493 3631

Tom Frost

Anthony Richardson

Siobhan Sergeant

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Tel: 020 7523 8000

Lucy Lewis

Denis Flanagan

Andrew Zychowski

The Company's LEI is 213800BERVBS2HFTBC58.

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.triplepointreit.com.

NOTES:

The Company invests in primarily newly developed social housing assets in the UK, with a particular focus on supported housing. The assets within the portfolio are subject to inflation-adjusted, long-term (typically from 20 years to 30 years), Fully Repairing and Insuring ('FRI') leases with Approved Providers (being Housing Associations, Local Authorities or other regulated organisations in receipt of direct payment from local government). The portfolio comprises investments into properties which are already subject to an FRI lease with an Approved Provider, as well as forward funding of pre-let developments but does not include any direct development or speculative development.

There is increasing political and financial pressure on Housing Associations to increase their housing delivery and this is creating opportunities for private sector investors to participate in the market. The Group's ability to provide forward financing for new developments not only enables the Company to secure fit for purpose, modern assets for its portfolio but also addresses the chronic undersupply of suitable supported housing properties in the UK at sustainable rents as well as delivering returns to investors.

Triple Point Investment Management LLP (part of the Triple Point Group) is responsible for management of the Group's portfolio (with such functions having been delegated to it by Langham Hall Fund Management LLP, the Company's alternative investment fund manager).

The Company was admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 8 August 2017 and was admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and migrated to trading on the premium segment of the Main Market on 27 March 2018. The Company operates as a UK Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and is a constituent of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT index.

Disclaimer

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:34aOROCOBRE LIMITED : – WorleyParsons to complete Cauchari JV Pre-Feasibility Study
AQ
02:33aOROCOBRE : WorleyParsons to complete Cauchari JV Pre-Feasibility Study ORE ASX Announcement_AAL Engages WorleyParsons for Cauchari JV PFS_FINAL.pdf
PU
02:31aEPISURF MEDICAL : Interim report 1 january- 31 march 2019
AQ
02:31aCOMBIGENE : announces a public offer to the holders of shares and warrants of series TO1 in Panion Animal Health
AQ
02:31aNEW WAVE : Annual report and sustainability report 2018 new wave group ab
AQ
02:31aLIDDS : KALLELSE TILL ÅRSSTÄMMA I LIDDS AB (publ)
AQ
02:31aCAPMAN OYJ : to publish its January-March 2019 Interim Report on Thursday 25 April 2019 - Press conference to start at 10.00 a.m. EEST
AQ
02:31aSILMÄASEMA OYJ : Tapani Kyrki appointed Silmäasema's Business Director
AQ
02:31aAINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Notice of annual general meeting in Aino Health AB (publ)
AQ
02:31aUnilever 1Q Sales Fell; Raises Quarterly Dividend
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon, facing entrenched rivals, says to shut China online store
2LYFT INC : Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
3ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE: ADVA posts quarterly revenues of EUR 128.2 million fo..
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : making 'steady progress' on path to 737 MAX software certification - CEO
5HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea stocks weaken on renewed U.S.-China trade tension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About