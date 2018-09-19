Triple Point Social Housing REIT : LAUNCH OF 12 MONTH PLACING PROGRAMME 0 09/19/2018 | 08:18am CEST Send by mail :

ANY INVESTMENT DECISION MUST BE MADE EXCLUSIVELY ON THE BASIS OF THE PROSPECTUS TO BE PUBLISHED BY THE COMPANY IN CONNECTION WITH THE ISSUE AND THE PLACING PROGRAMME. 19 September 2018 Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the 'Company' or, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') PLACING, OPEN OFFER AND OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES LAUNCH OF 12 MONTH PLACING PROGRAMME Further to the Company's announcement of 6 September 2018, t he Board of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (ticker: SOHO) is pleased to announce a Placing, Open Offer and Offer for Subscription (including an In t ermediaries Offer) (the ' Issue ') targetting the issue of up to 100 million ordinary shares in the Company (the ' Ordinary Shares ') at a price of 103 p ence per share (the ' Issue Price ') to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately £ 1 0 3 million (the ' Issue ') . The Issue may be increased by the Board to up to a maximum of 150 million Ordinary Shares in the event that Triple Point Investment Management LLP (the ' Delegated Investment Manager ') identifies additional investments within the existing pipeline which it reasonably believes can be secured for the Company's portfolio by 31 December 2018. In addition to the Issue, the Company is also implementing a placing programme for up to a further 150 million new Ordinary Shares ( the ' Placing Programme ') . The Company expects to publish a prospectus in connection with the Issue and Placing Programme (the ' Prospectus ') later today. Any capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning set out in the P rospectus . Estimated Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share As at 31 August 2018, the Company's estimated unaudited NAV per Ordinary Share (on both an IFRS and EPRA basis) is 10 1 . 36 p (the ' August NAV ') . The August NAV is calculated after taking account of the 1.25p dividend declared on 16 August 2018 in respect of the quarter ending 30 June 2018 (' Q2 dividend '), payable on 28 September 2018. Issue Highlights • The Issue, which is not underwritten, comprises the Placing, Open Offer and Offer for Subscription (including the Intermediaries Offer), in aggregate equalling a target of 100 million Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price of 103 pence per Ordinary Share. • The Issue Price represents a 2.9 per cent. premium to the adjusted August NAV (having deducted the interim dividend of 1.25p declared on 19 September 2018 in respect of the quarter ending 30 September 2018, payable on or around 31 October 2018 to Sharehold ers on the register on the record date of 28 September 2018 (' Q3 Dividend ')) and a discount of 6p (equivalent to 4.6 per cent.) to the closing mid market price per Ordinary Share of 109p as at 18 September 2018. • Under the Open Offer, up to an aggrega te number of approximately 82.1 million Ordinary Shares will be made available to Eligible Shareholders at the Issue Price, pro rata to their holdings of Existing Ordinary Shares, on the basis of: 1 new Ordinary Share for every 3 Ordinary Shares held on the Record Date (being an El i gible Shareholder's Open Offer Basic Entitlement) . • Eligible Shareholders who take up all of their Open Offer Basic Entitlements are entitled to apply for further Ordinary Shares under the Open Offer Excess Application Facility. • If subscriptions under the Placing, Open Offer and Offer for Subscription exceed the maximum number of Ordinary Shares available, the Company (in consultation with Canaccord Genuity, Akur and the Delegated Investment Manager) will scale back subscriptions (other than Open Offer Basic Entitlements) at its absolute discretion. • The Issue is expected to close on Wednesday, 17 October 2018 with Admission expected to occur on 22 October 2018. • The Issue, which is not underwritten, is conditional, among st other things, upon the passing of the Issue Resolutions at the General Meeting, Admission of the Ordinary Shares occurring no later than 8.00 a.m. on 22 October 2018 (or such later time and/or date as the Company, Canaccord Genuity and Akur may agree) a nd the Placing Agreement not being terminated and becoming unconditional in accordance with its terms. If these conditions are not met, the Issue will not proceed and an announcement to that effect will be made via a Regulatory Information Service. • The Placing Programme, which is not underwritten, is conditional, amongst other things, upon the passing of the Placing Programme Resolutions at the General Meeting. The Placing Programme will allow the Company to raise further equity through Subsequent Pl acings although the Company intends to carry out each Subsequent Placing under the Placing Programme only when the Net Proceeds of the Issue (or earlier Subsequent Placings) and associated gearing have been invested or committed in order to manage cash dra g. • Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Issue or to any Subsequent Placing to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Benefits of the Issueand the Placing Programme The Directors believe that the Issueand the Placing Programmewill have the following principal benefits: • they will provide additional capital which will enable the Company to benefit from the continued investment opportunities identified by the Delegated Investment Manager in the Supported Housing sector; • it is expected that, following investment of the Net Proceeds of both the Issue and, in due course, the Placing Programme, the Company's assets will be further diversified across geography and Approved Providers; • having a greater number of Ordinary S hares in issue is likely to provide Shareholders with increased secondary market liquidity; • the increased size of the Company will mean fixed costs are spread over a larger asset base, reducing the ongoing charges per Share for Shareholders and, in addition, the fee payable to the Delegated Investment Manager is tiered such that it reduces from 1 per cent. to 0.9 per cent. on NAV in excess of £250 million (with further reductions triggered when the Company's last published NAV exceeds £500 million and £1 billion); and • increasing the size of the Company will help to make it more attractive to a wider investor base, particularly as certain institutional investors are constrained by the maximum percentage of an issuer which they can own. If a company's market capitalisatio n is too small, such investors typically cannot invest as they cannot get a meaningful allocation in the context of their underlying funds. Pipeline of potential investments The Company's Delegated Investment Manager , Triple Point Investment Management LLP (' Triple Point '), has access to a pipeline of potential investments and is engaged in discussions with various parties (including Approved Providers and developers) in relation to a number of assets that meet the Company's investment criteria and are on terms that the Delegated Investment Manager considers attractive for the Group. Together, the various sources equate to a n identified pipeline in excess of £400 million, which may potentially be acquired (subject to, inter alia , satisfactory due diligence and agreement on terms) by the Group over the next 12 months to the extent that the Company has sufficient cash to make such acquisitions out of the proceeds of an equity raise or from debt finance . Within the existing pipeline, the Delegated Investment Manager is currently in negotiations in relation to assets for an aggregate consideration of approximately £ 100 million, to be funded from the proceeds of the Issue. If, following publication of the Prospectus and prior to Initial Admission, the Delegated Investment Manager identifies additional investments (the ' Additional Investments ') within the existing pipeline which it reasonably believes can be secured for the Company's Portfolio by 31 December 2018, the Board may decide to increase the size of the Issue up to a maximum of 150 million Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price. There can be no certainty that the Company will complete any of these acquisitions, or that the Company will complete any of the transactions in its investment pipeline , and there are no legally binding commitments in respect of any such pipeline assets . However, with the preparatory work and discussions undertaken to date, and having the benefit of the Delegated Investment Manager's strong sector experience and relations hips, the Directors expect the Company to be able to acquire a number of these assets , including the Additional Investments, subject to it having requisite funds at the time of any such opportunity arising. It is also envisaged that, due to the demand in the Social Housing market, the potential pipeline available to the Company will continue to increase. The Issue and the Placing Programme will provide the Company with funds to capitalise on the investment op portunities referred to above. Indicative timetable The Open Offer Record Date for entitlements under the Open Offer Close of business on 17 September2018 Ex-entitlement date for the Open Offer 8.00 a.m. on 19 September 2018 Open Offer Application Forms despatched to EligibleNon-CREST Shareholders 19 September 2018 Open Offer Entitlements credited to stock accounts in CREST of EligibleCREST Shareholders 8.00 a.m. on 20 September 2018 Recommended latest time for requesting withdrawal of Open Offer Entitlements from CREST 4.30 p.m. on 11 October 2018 Latest time and date for depositing Open Offer Entitlements into CREST 3.00 p.m. on 12 October 2018 Latest time and date for splitting of Open Offer Application Forms 3.00 p.m. on 15 October 2018 Latest time and date for receipt of completed Open Offer Application Forms and payment in full under the Open Offeror settlement of relevant CREST instructions (as appropriate) 11.00 a.m. on 17 October 2018 The Placing and Offer for Subscription Placing and Offer for Subscription opens 19 September 2018 Latest time and date for receipt of completed Application Forms and payment in full under the Offer for Subscription (which includes the Intermediaries Offer)* 11.00 a.m. on 17 October 2018 Latest time and date for receipt of placing commitments under the Placing 3.00 p.m. on 17 October 2018 Other key dates Announcement of the results of the Issue 18 October 2018 Trade date (on a T+2 basis) for OrdinaryShares to be issued to Placees pursuant to the Placing 18 October 2018 General Meeting 11.00 a.m. on 18 October 2018 Admission of the Ordinary Shares to the premium segment of the Official List and commencement of dealings on the London Stock Exchange 8.00 a.m. on 22 October 2018 Crediting of CREST stock accounts 22 October 2018 Share certificates despatched (where appropriate) week commencing 29 October 2018 (or as soon as possible thereafter) * Certain Intermediaries may have earlier deadlines. The dates and times specified in this Prospectus are subject to change without further notice. All references to times in this Announcement are to London time unless otherwise stated. In particular the Board may, with the prior approval of the Delegated Investment Manager, Canaccord Genuity and Akur, bring forward or postpone the closing time and date for the Issue. In the event that such date is changed, the Company will notify investors who have applie d for Ordinary Shares or taken up Open Offer Basic Entitlements of changes to the timetable either by post, by electronic mail or by the publication of a notice through a Regulatory Information Service. Dealing codes Ordinary Shares Ticker of the Ordinary Shares SOHO ISIN for the Ordinary Shares GB00BF0P7H59 SEDOL for the Ordinary Shares BF0P7H5 Open Offer ISIN for the Open Offer Basic Entitlements GB00BGJX9488 SEDOL for the Open Offer Basic Entitlements BGJX948 ISIN for the Excess Open Offer Entitlements GB00BGJX9710 SEDOL for the Excess Open Offer Entitlements BGJX971 Prospectus Further details of the Issue , Admission will be set out in the Prospectus, which will be available today on the Company's website at www.triplepointreit.com a nd can be inspected at the offices of Taylor Wessing LLP, 5 New Street Square, London EC4A 3TW. copy of the Prospectus and Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM . (together with the Circular) the Placing Programme and FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY, PLEASE CONTACT: Triple Point Investment Management LLP (Delegated Investment Manager) (via Newgate below) James Cranmer Ben Beaton Max Shenkman Justin Hubble Canaccord Genuity Limited (Sponsor, Sole Global Co-ordinator and Bookrunner, Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker) Tel: 020 7523 8000 Will Barnett Neil Brierley Dominic Waters Robbie Robertson Gavin Tooke Lucy Lewis Akur Limited (Joint FinancialAdviser) Tom Frost Anthony Richardson Siobhan Sergeant Tel: 020 7493 3631 Newgate (PR Adviser) Tel: 020 7680 6550 James Benjamin Em: triplepoint@newgatecomms.com Anna Geffert The Company's LEI is 213800BERVBS2HFTBC58. Further information on the Company can be found on itswebsite at www.triplepointreit.com. NOTES: The Company invests in primarily newly developed social housing assets in the UK, with a particular focus on supported housing. The assets within the portfolio are subject to inflation-adjusted, long-term (typically from 20 years to 30 years), Fully Repair ing and Insuring (' FRI ') leases with Approved Providers (being Housing Associations, Local Authorities or other regulated organisations in receipt of direct payment from local government). The portfolio comprises investments into properties which are already subject to an FRI l ease with an Approved Provider, as well as forward funding of pre-let developments but does not include any direct development or speculative development. There is increasing political and financial pressure on Housing Associations to increase their housi ng delivery and this is creating opportunities for private sector investors to participate in the market. The Group's ability to provide forward financing for new developments not only enables the Company to secure fit for purpose, modern assets for its po rtfolio but also addresses the chronic undersupply of suitable supported housing properties in the UK at sustainable rents as well as delivering returns to investors. Triple Point Investment Management LLP (part of the Triple Point Group) is responsible f or management of the Group's portfolio (with such functions having been delegated to it by Langham Hall Fund Management LLP, the Company's alternative investment fund manager). The Company was admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 8 August 2017 and was admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and migrated to trading on the premium segment of the Main Market on 27 March 2018. 