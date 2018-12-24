Triple Point Social Housing REIT : New Revolving Credit Facility

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN DETERMINED TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014.

24 December 2018

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

(the 'Company' or, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF £70 MILLION

The Board of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (ticker: SOHO) announces that the Group has successfully signed a secured £70 million Revolving Credit Facility (the 'RCF') with Lloyds Bank plc.

The floating rate RCF has an initial term of four years expiring on 20 December 2022 which may be extended by a further two years to 20 December 2024. The interest rate in respect of drawn amounts under the RCF is 1.85% pa over 3 month LIBOR. The RCF is on a non-recourse basis to the Company and, when fully drawn, will represent a loan-to-value ('LTV') of 40 per cent. secured against a defined portfolio of the Company's specialist supported housing assets operating throughout the UK, held as a lending group through a wholly owned Group subsidiary.

Triple Point Investment Management LLP, the Company's Delegated Investment Manager, continues to identify attractive investment opportunities for the Group. The RCF will provide the Group with flexible committed capital, at an attractive margin, to help finance the aquisition of supported housing assets from its growing pipeline.

The RCF is the Company's second debt raise in 2018. The Company targets a long term level of aggregate borrowings equal to 40 per cent. of the Group's gross asset value, subject to a limit of 50 per cent. (calculated at the time of draw down).

Chris Phillips, Chairman of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc, said:

'We are delighted to have secured a flexible RCF on competitive terms in order to maintain an efficient balance sheet, enabling us to act quickly on attractive investment opportunities. We are pleased to welcome Lloyds Bank as a new counterparty into our relationship group and value their continued support of the UK social housing sector. The level of lender interest we received on this transaction reaffirms the attractive fundamentals of this asset class.'

Gowling WLG acted as legal advisor to the Group.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Triple Point Investment Management LLP (Delegated Investment Manager) (via Newgate below) James Cranmer Ben Beaton Max Shenkman Justin Hubble Akur Limited (Joint Financial Adviser) Tel: 020 7493 3631 Tom Frost Anthony Richardson Siobhan Sergeant Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker) Tel: 020 7523 8000 Lucy Lewis Denis Flanagan Andrew Zychowski Newgate (PR Adviser) Tel: 07747 113 930 James Benjamin Em: triplepoint@newgatecomms.com

The Company's LEI is 213800BERVBS2HFTBC58.

Further information on the Company can be found on itswebsite at www.triplepointreit.com.

NOTES:

The Company invests in primarily newly developed social housing assets in the UK, with a particular focus on supported housing. The assets within the portfolio are subject to inflation-adjusted, long-term (typically from 20 years to 30 years), Fully Repairing and Insuring ('FRI') leases with Approved Providers (being Housing Associations, Local Authorities or other regulated organisations in receipt of direct payment from local government). The portfolio comprises investments into properties which are already subject to an FRI lease with an Approved Provider, as well as forward funding of pre-let developments but does not include any direct development or speculative development.

There is increasing political and financial pressure on Housing Associations to increase their housing delivery and this is creating opportunities for private sector investors to participate in the market. The Group's ability to provide forward financing for new developments not only enables the Company to secure fit for purpose, modern assets for its portfolio but also addresses the chronic undersupply of suitable supported housing properties in the UK at sustainable rents as well as delivering returns to investors.

Triple Point Investment Management LLP (part of the Triple Point Group) is responsible for management of the Group's portfolio (with such functions having been delegated to it by Langham Hall Fund Management LLP, the Company's alternative investment fund manager).

The Company was admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 8 August 2017 and was admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and migrated to trading on the premium segment of the Main Market on 27 March 2018. The Company operates as a UK Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and is a constituent of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT index.