Triple Ring Technologies : Announces the Opening of Their New Agility Labs in Boston's South End

Triple Ring Technologies, a leading provider of outsourced research and development services, announces the opening of their new Agility Labs facility in Boston’s South End. Agility Labs provides the space, support, and community for emerging life-science and medical-device companies to transform scientific discoveries into breakthrough products. The Boston facility comprises 12,000 sq. ft of office / lab space, including 3,000 sq. ft of BSL-2 labs. Together with Triple Ring, Agility Labs will host an open house on March 7, 2019 for the life-science, high-tech, and medical-device communities.

Providing research and development services in the Silicon Valley area since 2005, Triple Ring is deeply rooted in the medical community and has clients ranging from emerging startups to Fortune-100 companies. Agility Labs is a MedTech and technology incubator that was established in 2013 with a focus on providing a complete ecosystem of support for early-stage companies, including space, engineering support, labs, and access to the seed-funding community. Triple Ring’s second office is now open in Boston to provide local support and resources to the Massachusetts community with emerging tech, biotech, and MedTech companies.

“We are excited to be a part of the vibrant Boston life-science and MedTech community. The innovative spirit and strong talent pool in the Boston area are a natural match with our growing business,” said Joe Heanue, CEO of Triple Ring.

Agility Labs removes the operational obstacles so scientists and engineers can accelerate their development. In addition to access to flexibly equipped labs and offices, members will have access as desired to Triple Ring’s services, from ideation and prototyping to full product development. Clients will also have access to our vibrant ecosystem of collaborators from academia and venture capital. We are committed to your success and look forward to highlighting your company in our community events and on our websites.

Triple Ring is a leading research and development firm that, together with our clients, solves critical, often complex, technical challenges. We work across the development process in medical devices, in vitro diagnostics, life-science tools, and imaging systems. www.tripleringtech.com

