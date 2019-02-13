Triple Ring Technologies : Announces the Opening of Their New Agility Labs in Boston's South End

Triple
Ring Technologies, a leading provider of outsourced research and
development services, announces the opening of their new Agility
Labs facility in Boston’s South End. Agility Labs provides the
space, support, and community for emerging life-science and
medical-device companies to transform scientific discoveries into
breakthrough products. The Boston facility comprises 12,000 sq. ft of
office / lab space, including 3,000 sq. ft of BSL-2 labs. Together with
Triple Ring, Agility Labs will host an open house on March 7, 2019 for
the life-science, high-tech, and medical-device communities.
Providing research and development services in the Silicon Valley area
since 2005, Triple Ring is deeply rooted in the medical community and
has clients ranging from emerging startups to Fortune-100 companies.
Agility Labs is a MedTech and technology incubator that was established
in 2013 with a focus on providing a complete ecosystem of support for
early-stage companies, including space, engineering support, labs, and
access to the seed-funding community. Triple Ring’s second office is now
open in Boston to provide
local support and resources to the Massachusetts community with
emerging tech, biotech, and MedTech companies.
“We are excited to be a part of the vibrant Boston life-science and
MedTech community. The innovative spirit and strong talent pool in the
Boston area are a natural match with our growing business,” said Joe
Heanue, CEO of Triple Ring.
Agility Labs removes the operational obstacles so scientists and
engineers can accelerate their development. In addition to access to
flexibly equipped labs and offices, members will have access as desired
to Triple Ring’s services, from ideation and prototyping to full product
development. Clients will also have access to our vibrant ecosystem
of collaborators from academia and venture capital. We are committed
to your success and look forward to highlighting your company in our
community events and on our websites.
About Triple Ring Technologies
Triple
Ring is a leading research and development firm that, together with our
clients, solves critical, often complex, technical challenges. We work
across the development process in medical devices, in vitro diagnostics,
life-science tools, and imaging systems. www.tripleringtech.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005889/en/