Triple+ : and Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies Partner on Smart Water Leak Prevention Pilot Project

Water damage is the second most common insurance property claim in the
US after hail and wind damage and billions of dollars are spent in
claims and repairing damages annually. GUARD aims to reduce these costs
for customers and the company through the utilization of unique
end-to-end water leak damage prevention systems. Berkshire Hathaway
GUARD and Triple+ have launched a pilot project that utilizes Triple+
devices powered with its cloud monitoring service.
According to Berkshire Hathaway GUARD CEO Sy Foguel, “We believe our
ultimate goal is always to help our customers avoid damage to their
property. We have entered into this new IoT (Internet of Things)
technology pilot project in the hope of finding an important new way in
which we might realize this objective for our customers.
In the pilot project GUARD will offer new and existing customers Triple+
product lines at discounted prices.
Included in the equipment offered are water flow sensors that shut off
the main water supply depending on the problem. The Triple+ CLM™
All-In-One automatically shuts off the main water supply when abnormal
water usage is detected and the Triple+ CLM™ that automatically shuts
off the main water supply upon detection of a flood. This system also
includes remote management of the equipment via a smartphone app for
event handling and water system management. The easy to use app will
generate alerts for abnormal water use, device’s low battery levels,
freezing temperature and an indication of whether a valve is open or
shut. Controlling equipment from remote locations is particularly useful
for property owners who are away on vacation or for property management
companies that oversee multiple units, some of which may be vacant.
All Triple+ devices are wireless and installed in minutes with no need
for any wiring.
“Our proprietary and unique technology allows for a groundbreaking
opportunity for the insurance industry to drastically cut the number of
claims that result from water damage. Customers will now have full
control over their plumbing systems and will no longer be taken by
surprise when pipes leak or burst. We commend GUARD on their vision and
look forward to the positive results from our collaboration,” notes
Michael Isakov, CEO of Triple+.
About Triple+
Triple+ was established in 2011 and is an innovative and leading
manufacturer and marketer of products and services within the IoT
(Internet of Things) arena. The Company offers solutions for averting
property damage, injury and financial losses due to water leaks in
municipal, commercial and domestic properties. Triple+ products are
available in North America and Europe via leading nationwide
distributors. http://www.tripleplus.io/
About Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies
Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty
insurance specialist writing policies nationwide for over a quarter
million policyholders. Headquartered in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania,
the Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies maintains a total of
eight offices throughout the country. http:/www.guard.com
