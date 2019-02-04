Log in
TripleTree Advises Clarity Software Solutions on Investment by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners

02/04/2019 | 02:31pm EST

TripleTree, LLC, a strategic advisor and merchant bank serving innovative companies in healthcare, is pleased to announce that its client, Clarity Software Solutions (“Clarity”), a data and technology driven provider of member communication solutions for health insurance payors, third party administrators (TPAs), and dental insurance companies, has received an investment from investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (“MSCP”), the middle market private equity team within Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Clarity marks the ninth platform investment in MSCP’s North Haven Capital Partners Fund VI.

Headquartered in Madison, CT, Clarity’s software collects, consolidates and cleanses its customers’ data from multiple sources to generate compliant and personalized digital member communications across the enrollment, claims and payments, and compliance functions of its customers.

“Health plans are increasingly seeking more innovative and personalized ways to interact with members,” said Jason Grais, Managing Director at TripleTree. “This investment will enable Clarity to build on its strong platform to continue to enhance how its health plan partners communicate with members and ultimately help improve members’ health.”

Sean Rotermund, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clarity, said, “We are excited to team up with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners as we enter a new phase of growth to broaden our market presence and drive enhanced value to our customers. We are proud of the work we’ve accomplished and expect this new partnership to enrich our already strong foundation of operational excellence and superior customer experience.”

TripleTree acted as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Clarity Software Solutions for this transaction.

About TripleTree
TripleTree is an independent merchant bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, growth capital, recapitalizations, strategic advisory and principal investing. Since 1997, the firm has advised and invested in some of the most innovative, high-growth businesses in healthcare. For more, visit Triple-Tree.com.

About Clarity Software Solutions
Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. provides technology driving healthcare engagement through multimodal communications. As an industry leader, Clarity assists clients to optimize customer relationships by enhancing flexibility and control over the management and delivery of their communications. Clarity is headquartered in Madison, Connecticut, serving various healthcare organizations throughout the country. Clarity’s custom solutions are built within secure web-based technology, are easy to use and allow a single communication to be published to any media type - print, web, mobile, or email. For more information, visit www.clarityssi.com.


© Business Wire 2019
