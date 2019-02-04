TripleTree Advises Clarity Software Solutions on Investment by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners

TripleTree, LLC, a strategic advisor and merchant bank serving
innovative companies in healthcare, is pleased to announce that its
client, Clarity Software Solutions (“Clarity”), a data and technology
driven provider of member communication solutions for health insurance
payors, third party administrators (TPAs), and dental insurance
companies, has received an investment from investment funds managed by
Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (“MSCP”), the middle market private
equity team within Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Clarity marks
the ninth platform investment in MSCP’s North Haven Capital Partners
Fund VI.
Headquartered in Madison, CT, Clarity’s software collects, consolidates
and cleanses its customers’ data from multiple sources to generate
compliant and personalized digital member communications across the
enrollment, claims and payments, and compliance functions of its
customers.
“Health plans are increasingly seeking more innovative and personalized
ways to interact with members,” said Jason Grais, Managing Director at
TripleTree. “This investment will enable Clarity to build on its strong
platform to continue to enhance how its health plan partners communicate
with members and ultimately help improve members’ health.”
Sean Rotermund, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clarity, said,
“We are excited to team up with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners as we
enter a new phase of growth to broaden our market presence and drive
enhanced value to our customers. We are proud of the work we’ve
accomplished and expect this new partnership to enrich our already
strong foundation of operational excellence and superior customer
experience.”
TripleTree acted as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to
Clarity Software Solutions for this transaction.
About TripleTree
TripleTree is an independent merchant bank
focused on mergers and acquisitions, growth capital, recapitalizations,
strategic advisory and principal investing. Since 1997, the firm has
advised and invested in some of the most innovative, high-growth
businesses in healthcare. For more, visit Triple-Tree.com.
About Clarity Software Solutions
Clarity Software Solutions,
Inc. provides technology driving healthcare engagement through
multimodal communications. As an industry leader, Clarity assists
clients to optimize customer relationships by enhancing flexibility and
control over the management and delivery of their communications.
Clarity is headquartered in Madison, Connecticut, serving various
healthcare organizations throughout the country. Clarity’s custom
solutions are built within secure web-based technology, are easy to use
and allow a single communication to be published to any media type -
print, web, mobile, or email. For more information, visit www.clarityssi.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005672/en/