TripleTree Advises Sandata Technologies on its Significant Growth Equity Investment from Accel-KKR

TripleTree, LLC, a strategic advisor and merchant bank serving innovative and market-leading companies in healthcare, is pleased to announce that it advised Sandata Technologies on its significant growth equity investment from Accel-KKR. Sandata drives efficiency, transparency, compliance, and improved care outcomes across the entire home care market through frequent in-home touch points and the unique delivery of integrated technology solutions to a national network of payers, providers, and home care participants.

“We could not be more excited to partner with Accel-KKR and leverage the firm’s experience and resources to help Sandata continue to execute on our vision and deliver value to our customers,” said Tom Underwood, Chief Executive Officer of Sandata. “TripleTree was an integral partner throughout this endeavor, contributing their unique market insights and a thorough approach that ultimately led to a fast, efficient process and a terrific outcome.”

“Sandata’s integrated approach to home care management creates massive efficiencies and savings for the healthcare system by addressing some of the largest pain points for healthcare payers and providers,” said Brian Klemenhagen, Managing Director at TripleTree. “We are thrilled for Sandata and Accel-KKR as they continue to accelerate growth and leadership across the home care market.”

TripleTree acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Sandata for this transaction.

About TripleTree

TripleTree is an independent merchant bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, growth capital, recapitalizations, strategic advisory and principal investing. Since 1997, the firm has advised and invested in some of the most innovative, high-growth businesses in healthcare. For more, visit www.triple-tree.com.

About Sandata

Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of services. Sandata’s suite of products includes Sandata Electronic Visit Verification™ (EVV™), a market leading Cures Compliant EVV solution; Santrax® Agency Management and Santrax® Payer Management, web-based software solutions with features including a jurisdictional solution for states and other payers, Santrax® Member Management, an ADA Section 508 compliant member portal for self-directed programs. Sandata is the only vendor that has a CMS certified EVV implementation, and experience with all four models currently deployed for EVV compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act: Provider Choice, MCO Choice, State Choice, and Open Vendor.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005698/en/