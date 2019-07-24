Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TripleTree Advises Sandata Technologies on its Significant Growth Equity Investment from Accel-KKR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

TripleTree, LLC, a strategic advisor and merchant bank serving innovative and market-leading companies in healthcare, is pleased to announce that it advised Sandata Technologies on its significant growth equity investment from Accel-KKR. Sandata drives efficiency, transparency, compliance, and improved care outcomes across the entire home care market through frequent in-home touch points and the unique delivery of integrated technology solutions to a national network of payers, providers, and home care participants.

“We could not be more excited to partner with Accel-KKR and leverage the firm’s experience and resources to help Sandata continue to execute on our vision and deliver value to our customers,” said Tom Underwood, Chief Executive Officer of Sandata. “TripleTree was an integral partner throughout this endeavor, contributing their unique market insights and a thorough approach that ultimately led to a fast, efficient process and a terrific outcome.”

“Sandata’s integrated approach to home care management creates massive efficiencies and savings for the healthcare system by addressing some of the largest pain points for healthcare payers and providers,” said Brian Klemenhagen, Managing Director at TripleTree. “We are thrilled for Sandata and Accel-KKR as they continue to accelerate growth and leadership across the home care market.”

TripleTree acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Sandata for this transaction.

About TripleTree
TripleTree is an independent merchant bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, growth capital, recapitalizations, strategic advisory and principal investing. Since 1997, the firm has advised and invested in some of the most innovative, high-growth businesses in healthcare. For more, visit www.triple-tree.com.

About Sandata
Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of services. Sandata’s suite of products includes Sandata Electronic Visit Verification™ (EVV™), a market leading Cures Compliant EVV solution; Santrax® Agency Management and Santrax® Payer Management, web-based software solutions with features including a jurisdictional solution for states and other payers, Santrax® Member Management, an ADA Section 508 compliant member portal for self-directed programs. Sandata is the only vendor that has a CMS certified EVV implementation, and experience with all four models currently deployed for EVV compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act: Provider Choice, MCO Choice, State Choice, and Open Vendor.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:07pTURNKEY CAPITAL : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations.
AQ
02:07pUNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:07pLAKE SHORE BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter 2019 and Year to Date Earnings and Declares Dividend
AQ
02:07pBQE Core Wins CPA Practice Advisor Innovation Award
PR
02:05pBOYD GAMING : Tribute Rock Band Arch Allies and Contemporary Urban Jazz Artist Gerald Albright Take the Stage at Aliante in September
PU
02:01p3 Essential School Supplies from EnvyPak That Will Delight Teachers
PR
02:01pDouglas S. King, CFP® Elected 2020 CFP Board Chair-Elect
PR
02:01pVALASSIS : Drives Increased Product Awareness and Sales for Filippo Berio
BU
02:01pPostmates Selects Ouster Lidar for Autonomous Delivery Rover
BU
02:01pInnodisk Pushing the Envelope with Industrial-Grade 32GB DRAM
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
2DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first half profit boosted by Iberdrola deal
3FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
5White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group