TripleTree Deepens Healthcare Investment Banking Expertise in New York

TripleTree, LLC, a strategic advisor and merchant bank serving innovative and market-leading healthcare technology and services companies, today announced the firm’s expansion into New York and the addition of Jeff Jones to the firm’s investment banking team as a managing director.

“TripleTree’s increased presence in New York and Jeff’s deep experience and long-standing industry relationships represent the continued amplification of our firm’s impact across the healthcare industry,” said Justin Roth, head of investment banking. “Jeff is a cornerstone addition to TripleTree’s New York office and a great cultural fit with our firm. His proven experience across behavioral and addiction treatment services, specialty and institutional pharmacies, alternate / multi-site care, post-acute care, and technology-enabled services, deepens our commitment to our core healthcare services and technology end-markets.”

Jones commented, “I’m thrilled to join TripleTree. The firm has a proven track record of delivering successful outcomes for its clients and creating strategic value across the healthcare industry. The addition of a New York office represents the logical extension of the TripleTree platform. It’s an exciting time to work in healthcare and I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues.”

Prior to joining TripleTree, Jones spent the previous 15 years at Stifel, Deutsche Bank Securities and Banc of America Securities, where he was focused in Healthcare Services across the full range of investment banking advisory and capital raising services. Over his career, Jones has been involved in more than 95 transactions representing over $120 billion in transaction value. Previously, Jones was an M&A attorney with Vinson & Elkins in Dallas, TX and New York, NY. He received a BA from Princeton University and a JD from SMU School of Law.

About TripleTree

TripleTree is an independent merchant bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, growth capital, recapitalizations, strategic advisory and principal investing. Since 1997, the firm has advised and invested in some of the most innovative, high-growth businesses in healthcare. For more, visit www.triple-tree.com.

