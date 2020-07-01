Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TripleTree Holdings Appoints Dawn Owens as Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Owens succeeds the company’s founder Kevin Green who assumes the role of Executive Chairman

The Board of Directors of TripleTree Holdings, LLC (TTH), today announced it has appointed Dawn Owens as Chief Executive Officer. Owens, who most recently served as President of TTH, succeeds Kevin Green, the company’s founder and CEO for the past 22 years. Green will become Executive Chairman.

The change of leadership completes the successful transition of a founder led firm into its next chapter. Owens joined TTH in 2015 to collaborate with Green on how to best maximize the firm’s cultural and business distinctives, while continuing to grow and scale the business and plan for founder succession. Prior to joining TTH, Owens served as CEO of OptumHealth. Under her leadership, OptumHealth became one of the nation’s largest and most respected health and well-being companies.

“Our healthcare merchant bank holds a special place in the market, distinguished by its reputation and culture cultivated over two decades,” said Dawn Owens, Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to building on our position of strength and collaborating across the industry as we continue to work with the entrepreneurs, investors, and company leaders who are focused on advancing a vision to make healthcare better.”

As a specialized healthcare merchant bank, TTH is unique in its ability to serve healthcare technology and services organizations, financial sponsors, and strategic players through two differentiated business: TripleTree, a leading healthcare investment bank, and TT Capital Partners (TTCP) a value-add principal investor.

“We have always been a firm that has challenged the status quo,” said Kevin Green, Executive Chairman and Founder. “Dawn is uniquely suited to lead the firm’s next chapter and has proven to be a strategic and decisive leader who is committed to our culture, our people and the industry. I look forward to collaborating with Dawn as she continues to unlock the firm’s entrepreneurial traits and unique capabilities to advance the industry we both respect and admire.”

Green and Dave Henderson founded TripleTree in 1997, leveraging their expertise in healthcare operations, capital raising and transaction expertise to build a deep content and knowledge-based firm to serve the healthcare industry. In his new role as Executive Chairman, Green will engage with financial and healthcare leaders to identify strategies that capitalize on the firm’s healthcare merchant bank platform, provide strategic insights to the firm’s leadership team, and actively participate in TTCP’s principal investing activities.

About TripleTree

TripleTree is an independent healthcare merchant bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, growth capital, recapitalizations, strategic advisory and principal investing. Since 1997, the firm has advised and invested in some of the most innovative, high-growth businesses in healthcare. For more, visit Triple-Tree.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. Investors
GL
05:58pC&W COMMUNICATIONS : Expands Its B2B Operations in the Cayman Islands
BU
05:56pFAA's Handling of Boeing 737 MAX Issues Faulted in Review -- 4th Update
DJ
05:55pFUJITSU : PFU Canada Inc. ("PCI") established to strategically focus on the sale and distribution of scanners in Canada.
AQ
05:52pFAA's Handling of Boeing 737 MAX Issues Faulted in Review -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:51pNATIONAL BEVERAGE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:51pScott's Liquid Gold Announces New Credit Facility with UMB
BU
05:50pDriven Deliveries Reports Unaudited Pro-Forma Revenue of $2.9 Million for the First Quarter of 2020
PR
05:49pDelta-Montrose Electric Association Officially Flips the Switch with Guzman Energy Partnership
BU
05:46pENBRIDGE : Resumes Partial Operation of Line 5 Dual Pipelines
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Police raid Wirecard headquarters as administrator kicks off asset sales
2WIRECARD AG : Allianz to end Wirecard cooperation amid accounting scandal
3GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : WORKPLACES WITH COVID-19 CASES FACE A QUESTION: What to Tell the Rest of the Staff?
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
5MODERNA, INC. : China's Sinopharm unit completes new COVID-19 vaccine plant, doubles capacity

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group