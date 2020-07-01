TripleTree Holdings Appoints Dawn Owens as Chief Executive Officer

Owens succeeds the company’s founder Kevin Green who assumes the role of Executive Chairman

The Board of Directors of TripleTree Holdings, LLC (TTH), today announced it has appointed Dawn Owens as Chief Executive Officer. Owens, who most recently served as President of TTH, succeeds Kevin Green, the company’s founder and CEO for the past 22 years. Green will become Executive Chairman.

The change of leadership completes the successful transition of a founder led firm into its next chapter. Owens joined TTH in 2015 to collaborate with Green on how to best maximize the firm’s cultural and business distinctives, while continuing to grow and scale the business and plan for founder succession. Prior to joining TTH, Owens served as CEO of OptumHealth. Under her leadership, OptumHealth became one of the nation’s largest and most respected health and well-being companies.

“Our healthcare merchant bank holds a special place in the market, distinguished by its reputation and culture cultivated over two decades,” said Dawn Owens, Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to building on our position of strength and collaborating across the industry as we continue to work with the entrepreneurs, investors, and company leaders who are focused on advancing a vision to make healthcare better.”

As a specialized healthcare merchant bank, TTH is unique in its ability to serve healthcare technology and services organizations, financial sponsors, and strategic players through two differentiated business: TripleTree, a leading healthcare investment bank, and TT Capital Partners (TTCP) a value-add principal investor.

“We have always been a firm that has challenged the status quo,” said Kevin Green, Executive Chairman and Founder. “Dawn is uniquely suited to lead the firm’s next chapter and has proven to be a strategic and decisive leader who is committed to our culture, our people and the industry. I look forward to collaborating with Dawn as she continues to unlock the firm’s entrepreneurial traits and unique capabilities to advance the industry we both respect and admire.”

Green and Dave Henderson founded TripleTree in 1997, leveraging their expertise in healthcare operations, capital raising and transaction expertise to build a deep content and knowledge-based firm to serve the healthcare industry. In his new role as Executive Chairman, Green will engage with financial and healthcare leaders to identify strategies that capitalize on the firm’s healthcare merchant bank platform, provide strategic insights to the firm’s leadership team, and actively participate in TTCP’s principal investing activities.

About TripleTree

TripleTree is an independent healthcare merchant bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, growth capital, recapitalizations, strategic advisory and principal investing. Since 1997, the firm has advised and invested in some of the most innovative, high-growth businesses in healthcare. For more, visit Triple-Tree.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005944/en/